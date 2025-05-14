Questex’S Sensors Converge And Fierce Electronics Announce 2025 Best Of Sensors Awards Finalists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honoring Innovation, Leadership, and Excellence Driving the Future of Sensors, Electronics, and AI; Winners will be Announced at Sensors Converge in June

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronic today unveiled the 2025 Best of Sensors Awards finalists, recognizing the most cutting-edge technologies, pioneering leaders, and innovative companies across the sensors, electronics, and embedded systems landscape.

The awards program is an integral part of Sensors Converge 2025, taking place June 24-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Finalists were selected from an outstanding number of submissions and evaluated by a panel of industry judges.

“We're thrilled to recognize this year's finalists – each one represents a breakthrough or milestone in sensing technology and electronics,” said David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge.“From AI and MEMS to power efficiency and automotive solutions, this year's finalists reflect the dynamic, interdisciplinary innovation happening across the industry. We look forward to honoring them live at Sensors Converge.”

The Best of Sensors Awards program finalists include:

Product Innovation Awards

Recognizing groundbreaking advancements in sensor technology and the electronics ecosystem:

Best Agriculture & Environmental Solution





Carbon Node – LI-COR

ExplorIR®-M – Gas Sensing

SFA40 – Formaldehyde Sensor – Sensirion AG Shinsor – Verbio, SoftBank, and Aizip

Best AI & Edge Computing Solution



BAVOVNA Hybrid-INS – Bavovna.AI

Ceva-NeuPro-Nano – Ceva, Inc.

eIQ® Time Series Studio – NXP Semiconductors

Grinn AstraSOM-1680 – Grinn PSOCTM Edge – Infineon Technologies



Best Automotive & Mobility Solution



LMH13000 Lidar Laser Driver – Texas Instruments

RecovR for Cars – RecovR

SmartAutomotiveTM IAM-20685HP – TDK

SMP290 Tire-Pressure Module with BLE – Robert Bosch GmbH WaveSense – GPR



Best Healthcare & Wearable Solution



GH7800 Electrochemical AFE – Goodix Technology

VibeSense360TM – TDK

TMR Sensor Solution – Neuranics Ltd World's Smallest PPG Sensor – SCIVAX Corporation

Best Imaging & Optical Sensing Solution



AS5920M Photon Counting Module – ams OSRAM

Calumino Thermal Sensor – Calumino

EcrinLab – ID4US

TCS3530 True Color Sensor – ams OSRAM AG XLINSpectro – Xenics, part of Exosens



Best Industrial & IIoT Solution



ADMT4000 Position Sensor – Analog Devices, Inc.

AF0130 iToF Depth Sensor – onsemi

DextroTM Collaborative Robot – Lam Research

Full Liquid Detection – Aizip, Inc. & Renesas Electronics Universal Sensor Solution – NXP Semiconductor



Best Instrumentation & Test Solution

RosemountTM 3408 Level Transmitter – Emerson



Best IoT & Connectivity Solution



Blecon Smart Beacons – Blecon

Wireless Module for Edge Devices – Murata Electronics

MM8108 SoC – Morse Micro

QTS112 Thin Tracker – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Talaria 6 SoC Family – InnoPhase IoT



Best MEMS Solution



Chorus MEMS ClkSoC Devices – SiTime

IM68D128BV01 MEMS Microphone – Infineon Technologies

LSM6DSV320X – STMicroelectronics

SBM100B – sensiBel AS XMC-2400 μCooling Fan-on-a-Chip – xMEMS Labs, Inc.



Best Power & Sustainability Solution



Battery Safety Electrolyte Detector (BES LITE) – Honeywell

Battery-Free RFID Sensor Tag System – Powercast Corporation

HarvestLoop – SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. PSOCTM 4000T – Multi-Sense MCU – Infineon Technologies

Best Smart Infrastructure Solution



CozIR®-Blink CO2 Sensor – Gas Sensing

Ecrin – ID4US

SmartSonicTM ICU-30201 ToF Sensor – TDK

TrackLabel – Molex WiSNET – Slice Wireless Solutions, Inc.



Individual & Community Excellence Finalists

Celebrating the individuals and companies shaping the industry:

Company of the Year



Aptiv SiTime

Executive of the Year



Kurt Busch, CEO, Syntiant Corp.

Roger H. Grace, President, Roger Grace Associates

Irene J. Li, President & CEO, Acellent Technologies, Inc.

Fei Shen, President & Founder, SemeaTech Rajesh Vashist, Chairman & CEO, SiTime



Startup of the Year



Aizip, Inc.

AWEAR

ID4US xMEMS Labs, Inc.

View on website here.

Award winners will be revealed on Wednesday, June 25 , 2025, during a live ceremony at Sensors Converge , which takes place June 24-26, 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California.

Join the Celebration

For more information or to register, visit: . For media registration, click here .

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here . Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and TikTok .

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics and Fierce Sensors, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Sensors Converge

...