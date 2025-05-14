Questex’S Sensors Converge And Fierce Electronics Announce 2025 Best Of Sensors Awards Finalists
NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronic today unveiled the 2025 Best of Sensors Awards finalists, recognizing the most cutting-edge technologies, pioneering leaders, and innovative companies across the sensors, electronics, and embedded systems landscape.
The awards program is an integral part of Sensors Converge 2025, taking place June 24-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Finalists were selected from an outstanding number of submissions and evaluated by a panel of industry judges.
“We're thrilled to recognize this year's finalists – each one represents a breakthrough or milestone in sensing technology and electronics,” said David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge.“From AI and MEMS to power efficiency and automotive solutions, this year's finalists reflect the dynamic, interdisciplinary innovation happening across the industry. We look forward to honoring them live at Sensors Converge.”
The Best of Sensors Awards program finalists include:
Product Innovation Awards
Recognizing groundbreaking advancements in sensor technology and the electronics ecosystem:
Best Agriculture & Environmental Solution
- Carbon Node – LI-COR ExplorIR®-M – Gas Sensing SFA40 – Formaldehyde Sensor – Sensirion AG Shinsor – Verbio, SoftBank, and Aizip
Best AI & Edge Computing Solution
- BAVOVNA Hybrid-INS – Bavovna.AI Ceva-NeuPro-Nano – Ceva, Inc. eIQ® Time Series Studio – NXP Semiconductors Grinn AstraSOM-1680 – Grinn PSOCTM Edge – Infineon Technologies
Best Automotive & Mobility Solution
- LMH13000 Lidar Laser Driver – Texas Instruments RecovR for Cars – RecovR SmartAutomotiveTM IAM-20685HP – TDK SMP290 Tire-Pressure Module with BLE – Robert Bosch GmbH WaveSense – GPR
Best Healthcare & Wearable Solution
- GH7800 Electrochemical AFE – Goodix Technology VibeSense360TM – TDK TMR Sensor Solution – Neuranics Ltd World's Smallest PPG Sensor – SCIVAX Corporation
Best Imaging & Optical Sensing Solution
- AS5920M Photon Counting Module – ams OSRAM Calumino Thermal Sensor – Calumino EcrinLab – ID4US TCS3530 True Color Sensor – ams OSRAM AG XLINSpectro – Xenics, part of Exosens
Best Industrial & IIoT Solution
- ADMT4000 Position Sensor – Analog Devices, Inc. AF0130 iToF Depth Sensor – onsemi DextroTM Collaborative Robot – Lam Research Full Liquid Detection – Aizip, Inc. & Renesas Electronics Universal Sensor Solution – NXP Semiconductor
Best Instrumentation & Test Solution
- RosemountTM 3408 Level Transmitter – Emerson
Best IoT & Connectivity Solution
- Blecon Smart Beacons – Blecon Wireless Module for Edge Devices – Murata Electronics MM8108 SoC – Morse Micro QTS112 Thin Tracker – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Talaria 6 SoC Family – InnoPhase IoT
Best MEMS Solution
- Chorus MEMS ClkSoC Devices – SiTime IM68D128BV01 MEMS Microphone – Infineon Technologies LSM6DSV320X – STMicroelectronics SBM100B – sensiBel AS XMC-2400 μCooling Fan-on-a-Chip – xMEMS Labs, Inc.
Best Power & Sustainability Solution
- Battery Safety Electrolyte Detector (BES LITE) – Honeywell Battery-Free RFID Sensor Tag System – Powercast Corporation HarvestLoop – SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. PSOCTM 4000T – Multi-Sense MCU – Infineon Technologies
Best Smart Infrastructure Solution
- CozIR®-Blink CO2 Sensor – Gas Sensing Ecrin – ID4US SmartSonicTM ICU-30201 ToF Sensor – TDK TrackLabel – Molex WiSNET – Slice Wireless Solutions, Inc.
Individual & Community Excellence Finalists
Celebrating the individuals and companies shaping the industry:
Company of the Year
- Aptiv SiTime
Executive of the Year
- Kurt Busch, CEO, Syntiant Corp. Roger H. Grace, President, Roger Grace Associates Irene J. Li, President & CEO, Acellent Technologies, Inc. Fei Shen, President & Founder, SemeaTech Rajesh Vashist, Chairman & CEO, SiTime
Startup of the Year
- Aizip, Inc. AWEAR ID4US xMEMS Labs, Inc.
View on website here.
Award winners will be revealed on Wednesday, June 25 , 2025, during a live ceremony at Sensors Converge , which takes place June 24-26, 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California.
