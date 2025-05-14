Questex’S Sensors Converge And Fierce Electronics Announce 2025 Best Of Sensors Awards Finalists

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honoring Innovation, Leadership, and Excellence Driving the Future of Sensors, Electronics, and AI; Winners will be Announced at Sensors Converge in June

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronic today unveiled the 2025 Best of Sensors Awards finalists, recognizing the most cutting-edge technologies, pioneering leaders, and innovative companies across the sensors, electronics, and embedded systems landscape.

The awards program is an integral part of Sensors Converge 2025, taking place June 24-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Finalists were selected from an outstanding number of submissions and evaluated by a panel of industry judges.

“We're thrilled to recognize this year's finalists – each one represents a breakthrough or milestone in sensing technology and electronics,” said David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge.“From AI and MEMS to power efficiency and automotive solutions, this year's finalists reflect the dynamic, interdisciplinary innovation happening across the industry. We look forward to honoring them live at Sensors Converge.”

The Best of Sensors Awards program finalists include:

Product Innovation Awards
Recognizing groundbreaking advancements in sensor technology and the electronics ecosystem:

Best Agriculture & Environmental Solution

  • Carbon Node – LI-COR
  • ExplorIR®-M – Gas Sensing
  • SFA40 – Formaldehyde Sensor – Sensirion AG
  • Shinsor – Verbio, SoftBank, and Aizip

Best AI & Edge Computing Solution

  • BAVOVNA Hybrid-INS – Bavovna.AI
  • Ceva-NeuPro-Nano – Ceva, Inc.
  • eIQ® Time Series Studio – NXP Semiconductors
  • Grinn AstraSOM-1680 – Grinn
  • PSOCTM Edge – Infineon Technologies

Best Automotive & Mobility Solution

  • LMH13000 Lidar Laser Driver – Texas Instruments
  • RecovR for Cars – RecovR
  • SmartAutomotiveTM IAM-20685HP – TDK
  • SMP290 Tire-Pressure Module with BLE – Robert Bosch GmbH
  • WaveSense – GPR

Best Healthcare & Wearable Solution

  • GH7800 Electrochemical AFE – Goodix Technology
  • VibeSense360TM – TDK
  • TMR Sensor Solution – Neuranics Ltd
  • World's Smallest PPG Sensor – SCIVAX Corporation

Best Imaging & Optical Sensing Solution

  • AS5920M Photon Counting Module – ams OSRAM
  • Calumino Thermal Sensor – Calumino
  • EcrinLab – ID4US
  • TCS3530 True Color Sensor – ams OSRAM AG
  • XLINSpectro – Xenics, part of Exosens

Best Industrial & IIoT Solution

  • ADMT4000 Position Sensor – Analog Devices, Inc.
  • AF0130 iToF Depth Sensor – onsemi
  • DextroTM Collaborative Robot – Lam Research
  • Full Liquid Detection – Aizip, Inc. & Renesas Electronics
  • Universal Sensor Solution – NXP Semiconductor

Best Instrumentation & Test Solution

  • RosemountTM 3408 Level Transmitter – Emerson

Best IoT & Connectivity Solution

  • Blecon Smart Beacons – Blecon
  • Wireless Module for Edge Devices – Murata Electronics
  • MM8108 SoC – Morse Micro
  • QTS112 Thin Tracker – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
  • Talaria 6 SoC Family – InnoPhase IoT

Best MEMS Solution

  • Chorus MEMS ClkSoC Devices – SiTime
  • IM68D128BV01 MEMS Microphone – Infineon Technologies
  • LSM6DSV320X – STMicroelectronics
  • SBM100B – sensiBel AS
  • XMC-2400 μCooling Fan-on-a-Chip – xMEMS Labs, Inc.

Best Power & Sustainability Solution

  • Battery Safety Electrolyte Detector (BES LITE) – Honeywell
  • Battery-Free RFID Sensor Tag System – Powercast Corporation
  • HarvestLoop – SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A.
  • PSOCTM 4000T – Multi-Sense MCU – Infineon Technologies

Best Smart Infrastructure Solution

  • CozIR®-Blink CO2 Sensor – Gas Sensing
  • Ecrin – ID4US
  • SmartSonicTM ICU-30201 ToF Sensor – TDK
  • TrackLabel – Molex
  • WiSNET – Slice Wireless Solutions, Inc.

Individual & Community Excellence Finalists
Celebrating the individuals and companies shaping the industry:

Company of the Year

  • Aptiv
  • SiTime

Executive of the Year

  • Kurt Busch, CEO, Syntiant Corp.
  • Roger H. Grace, President, Roger Grace Associates
  • Irene J. Li, President & CEO, Acellent Technologies, Inc.
  • Fei Shen, President & Founder, SemeaTech
  • Rajesh Vashist, Chairman & CEO, SiTime

Startup of the Year

  • Aizip, Inc.
  • AWEAR
  • ID4US
  • xMEMS Labs, Inc.

Award winners will be revealed on Wednesday, June 25 , 2025, during a live ceremony at Sensors Converge , which takes place June 24-26, 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California.

Join the Celebration
For more information or to register, visit: . For media registration, click here .
For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here . Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and TikTok .

About Sensors Converge
Sensors Converge ( ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics and Fierce Sensors, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at .

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Charlene Soucy
Sensors Converge
...


