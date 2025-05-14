New Contemporary Visionary Fiction Encourages Us To Actualize Our Aspirations And Recognize That Humanity’S Great Souls Are Working For The Common Good.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of THAT RESPLENDENT DAY

Charleston, SC, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckle up for a spiritual adventure like you've never experienced before.

Embark on Zune's epic journey along the Infinite Highway of Life, which reveals the imminent emergence of our Greatest Souls, humanity's ultimate Muses.

In That Resplendent Day, you'll be captivated by a world where the aspirations of a woman, and the extraordinary man encouraging her, intersect with the destiny of humanity at a time of political, economic and climate crises. As humanity approaches an existential crossroad, an unexpected, grand zenith awaits.

“This book is a testament to the power of hope, resilience, and the transformative potential of the human spirit,” said the author.“[And] to expect the possibility that a group of Great Souls will emerge to guide and inspire humanity.”

For any mainstream reader looking for a unique, inspiring fictional read, That Resplendent Day promises to intrigue and uplift.

That Resplendent Day is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Text>Barnes and . For more information about the author, please visit his social media platform.

Facebook: That Resplendent Day

About the Author:

Bradley Berg is a practical, visionary idealist residing in rural New York. He is deeply rooted in life's esoteric foundations. As a board member of a local nonprofit organization, Bradley organizes conferences on peacebuilding, leadership, environmental issues and more. Bradley spent decades working in the mental health field and also has a degree in Chemistry. He has explored remote Tibet, hitchhiked across the US, and managed a natural foods, wholesale cooperative. Family, music, nature, current events, friends, and goodwill are integral to his life.

Media Contact: Bradley Berg, ...

Available for interviews: Author, Bradley Berg

Attachment

Text>That Resplendent Day

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing ...