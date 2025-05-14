New York, USA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of ~4% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The expansion of the preeclampsia diagnostics market is largely fueled by the rising prevalence of preeclampsia and its related risk factors, coupled with growing awareness among expectant mothers and healthcare providers. Furthermore, continued product innovation by leading industry players is anticipated to support market growth throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

DelveInsight's Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading preeclampsia diagnostics companies' market shares, challenges, preeclampsia diagnostics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market preeclampsia diagnostics companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Report



As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global preeclampsia diagnostics market during the forecast period.

In the sample type segment of the preeclampsia diagnostics market, the blood test category held the largest revenue share in 2024.

Notable preeclampsia diagnostics companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Labcorp, PerkinElmer, ARUP Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, QuidelOrtho Corporation, Revvity, Randox Laboratories, CERCA Biotech, and several others are currently operating in the preeclampsia diagnostics market.

In February 2025, Roche announced that its Elecsys® sFlt-1/PlGF ratio test for preeclampsia received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA. The test was intended to stratify hospitalized pregnant women with hypertensive disorders into low- and high-risk groups for developing severe preeclampsia within two weeks. This enabled better prediction, earlier interventions, and reduced adverse outcomes. In May 2024, Labcorp launched its first-trimester preeclampsia screening test, designed to be performed between 11 and 14 weeks of gestation to assess the risk of developing preeclampsia before 34 weeks. It was the only test of its kind available in the U.S. and applied to all pregnant individuals, including those with low- to average-risk or first-time pregnancies.

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Overview

Preeclampsia is a pregnancy-specific hypertensive disorder that typically emerges after the 20th week of gestation and is characterized by high blood pressure and signs of organ damage, most often affecting the kidneys and liver. Early and accurate diagnostics are critical, as preeclampsia can lead to severe maternal and fetal complications if not identified and managed promptly. Diagnostic approaches currently rely on monitoring blood pressure, detecting proteinuria, and evaluating organ function through blood tests. However, these traditional methods often identify preeclampsia only after it has already progressed, highlighting the need for earlier, more predictive diagnostics.

Recent advances in biomarker research have improved the potential for earlier and more accurate detection of preeclampsia. Key biomarkers such as soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase-1 (sFlt-1) and placental growth factor (PlGF) are gaining prominence due to their roles in angiogenesis and placental development. The sFlt-1/PlGF ratio has emerged as a valuable tool for risk stratification and early prediction, helping clinicians differentiate between preeclampsia and other hypertensive disorders in pregnancy. In addition, emerging technologies, including proteomic profiling and non-invasive imaging, are being explored to further refine diagnostic accuracy and enable personalized management strategies, potentially improving outcomes for both mothers and their babies.





Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Insights

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the preeclampsia diagnostics market. This leadership is driven by several key factors, such as a growing incidence of preeclampsia, heightened awareness among both patients and healthcare professionals, a well-established healthcare system, and broad access to advanced diagnostic technologies. Government support and continuous innovation from major industry players are also contributing to market growth, which is projected to continue from 2025 through 2032. Due to the significant health risks associated with preeclampsia, including preterm delivery, placental complications, and potential maternal or fetal mortality, healthcare providers are placing greater focus on early detection and consistent monitoring, further fueling demand for diagnostic solutions in the region.

Additionally, increasing product development efforts by leading companies are expected to boost revenue in the North American market. For instance, in January 2024, Labcorp-an industry leader in laboratory services-launched a newly FDA-cleared blood test aimed at assessing the risk and aiding clinical management of severe preeclampsia, a potentially life-threatening hypertensive condition during pregnancy and postpartum.

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Dynamics

The preeclampsia diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by an increasing awareness of maternal health condition s and advancements in diagnostic technologies . The demand for accurate and early diagnostic tools has led to the development of several biomarkers and diagnostic tests , such as proteinuria, blood pressure monitoring, and the identification of specific proteins like sFlt-1 and PlGF, which are considered potential biomarkers for preeclampsia. As healthcare systems globally place more emphasis on improving maternal outcomes, the preeclampsia diagnostics market has seen a surge in product innovations and regulatory approvals .

The preeclampsia diagnostics market's dynamics are also influenced by a growing focus on personalized medicine . Healthcare providers are looking for diagnostic solutions that are not only reliable but also able to tailor treatments based on individual patient needs. Advances in genetic testing and molecular diagnostics are pushing the boundaries of preeclampsia detection, offering more specific and predictive tools. However, the integration of these technologies into clinical practice faces challenges, such as the high cost of diagnostic devices and the need for specialized healthcare infrastructure , particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Furthermore, the regulatory landscape plays a pivotal role in the growth of the preeclampsia diagnostics market. With the continuous development of new diagnostic technologie s, the need for stringent regulatory approvals is becoming more pronounced. Manufacturers are required to comply with various guidelines, such as those established by the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency, to ensure that their products are safe and effective. Additionally, there is an increasing emphasis on providing cost-effective solutions to make these diagnostics accessible to a larger population, which is likely to accelerate market adoption.

As healthcare professionals and organizations shift toward value-based care , the emphasis on early and accurate diagnosis will drive market dynamics further. The growing number of diagnostic companies and partnerships focused on preeclampsia, as well as the involvement of key players in maternal health, is expected to continue reshaping the landscape. Moreover, increased funding and collaborations between academic institutions, biotech firms, and pharmaceutical companies will foster innovation in diagnostic methods, ultimately benefiting maternal healthcare worldwide.

