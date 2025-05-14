Science Fiction Satire Set Against An Absurdist World Brings A Poignant, Deep Message About The State Of The Environment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of THE LOCUST PEOPLE

Bizarre events blogger Whitman chronicles the peculiar, the eccentric, and the unconventional-but even he wasn't expected to run into a group of Shaquille O'Neal-sized Locust People rising after millennia from their subterranean nests. But, as the saying goes,“Time is a river, and someone somewhere is pissing in it.”

The struggling writer resides on Mullet Top, a knoll overlooking T-town and the center of hydraulic fracturing for Marcellus shale. There, the millions of gallons of chemical-laced water pumped into the hills stir the Locust People, causing the giant winged species to inflict mayhem, death, and destruction upon the fracking operations and T-town. What follows is an enjoyable, well-plotted series of events with a cast of colorful characters that brings the reader to one universal truth at the end: everything in the universe is concertedly connected.

“The Locust People has a Larry David/Seinfeld influence. It has a plot that the reader should pay attention to, even the smallest details, because they will play important roles later on in the story,” said the author.

The Locust People is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.

Robert E. Petras is a graduate of West Liberty University who has published poetry and short fiction in over 200 publications across the globe. Petras also has two previous collections of humor stories in the books River Rats and Release the Belgium. Petras is also the author of Pileups, detailing his journey from sandlot football to his days as a member of the Marshall Young Thundering Herd portrayed in the movie, We Are Marshall. In addition to being an author and poet, Petras is a certified naturalist and pollinator steward who spends many hours in the forests and over water. He resides with his wife Debbie at the edge of a forest upon a hill overlooking the small river town Toronto, Ohio.

