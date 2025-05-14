Royal 4 & Laborai Team Up To Link Engineered Labor Standards With WISE 11.0 Cloud-Based WMS

Warehouse Labor Management Software System

Royal 4 Systems

LaborAI's Engineered Labor Standards now integrated into WISE 11.0 to boost warehouse productivity and track operator performance in real-time.

- Lee Rector, the CEO of Labor AISARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Royal 4 Systems, a leading producer and distributor of supply chain software since 1984, announced the release of Labor AI's Engineered Labor Standards solution in their newest version of the cloud-based WISE Warehouse Management System (version 11.0), now featuring an advanced Warehouse Labor Management Software System .Labor AI's Engineered Labor Standards solution defines and calculates the time necessary for a warehouse operator (receiver, picker, packer, etc.)-working at an ordinary pace and experiencing normal fatigue and delays-to complete a defined amount of work when following the prescribed operating method. This Warehouse Labor Management Software System compares the calculated standard time to complete a task or assignment with the actual time it takes, offering an objective measure of operator performance. These metrics can be displayed in real time on a computer or handheld device, enabling users to adjust their performance accordingly.The solution generates Engineered Labor Standards in real time and accounts for variables such as travel, equipment, location, handling, fatigue, congestion, and exceptions. WISE work tasks and labor standard attributes are user-definable at the system administration level. Data can be populated through time and motion“Stopwatch Studies” or by using Master Standard Data Tables driven by the MOST (Maynard Operation Sequence Technique) System. The MOST System focuses on analyzing activities based on the movement of objects.As part of this enhanced Warehouse Labor Management Software System, Labor AI helps deliver significant productivity improvements, accurate labor planning, and precise work completion times. Labor management becomes objective and documented-unlike the subjective and undocumented outcomes often seen with many traditional employee performance modules. The integration of Labor AI's Engineered Labor Standards marks a key advancement in the WISE Warehouse Management System.Jess Noguera, CEO of Royal 4 Systems, states,“Unlike most systems that simply track employee performance based on a company-standard average, the LaborAI system coupled with WISE compares the engineered 'standard' time to the actual elapsed time for an objective measure of employee performance. Particularly now in a recovering economy, every company should be looking for that affordable technology component that can drive efficiencies in customer service and reduce costs.”About Royal 4 Systems, Inc. – Since 1984, Royal 4 Systems has provided leading software solutions for the supply chain. With direct input from customers and the industry, Royal's engineers have focused on developing the definitive, fully integrated warehouse management solution . Their team of professional engineers has spent decades solving complex challenges in supply chain operations. Learn more atAbout Labor AI – Labor AI is a SaaS-based Warehouse Labor Management Software System that equips warehouses with the tools needed to optimize labor efficiency and productivity. Its platform delivers actionable data and industrial benchmarks across 30 critical operational touchpoints. Labor AI empowers warehouse operators to forecast labor needs and leverage real-time data for measurable results. With over 50 years of combined expertise in warehousing, logistics, and technology, Labor AI is committed to operational excellence. Visit

Julia Venturino

Labor AI

+1 941-870-0662

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

How Labor AI Optimizes Productivity and Maximizes ROI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.