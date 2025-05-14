Jobrobotix Expands Support For IT And Industrial Staffing Firms And Deepens Al Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Industry-leading automation platform helps staffing firms fill positions faster while cutting annual operational costs by millions of dollars.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JobRobotix, the #1 VMS-to-ATS data and workflow automation platform for streamlining staffing operations, today announced its investment in further empowering staffing firms serving the IT and industrial sectors. This expansion of services is complemented by the release of Al features in 2025 that will further streamline staffing workflows by auto-formatting job descriptions, generating business rules through natural language prompts, and accelerating data mapping between Vendor Management Systems (VMS) and Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).Expanding Beyond HealthcareJobRobotix's platform connects with an impressive array of systems, including over 150 VMS, 26 ATS, and 14 job boards. This extensive connectivity has made it the most integrated solution in the market, enabling staffing agencies to manage a diverse range of job orders with ease and saving customers an estimated $38.5M in labor hours in 2024.While JobRobotix remains focused on serving its healthcare staffing customers-specializing in travel, per diem, and locums roles-the company has increasingly expanded its services to IT and industrial staffing firms over the last two years. As part of its investment, JobRobotix has also extended its catalog of ATS partnerships serving these sectors, including adding integrations to Asymbl, Avionté, Crelate, and others.Today, JobRobotix supports four of Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) top 10 largest healthcare staffing firms and two of SIA's top 10 largest IT staffing firms, as well as hundreds of small and medium sized agencies.Driving Efficiency Through Al InnovationThe Al capabilities JobRobotix is releasing address long-standing industry challenges:. Intelligent Job Description Formatting: Structures job descriptions using LLMs into a standard, readable format.. Build Business Rules from Natural Language Prompts: Allows users to create complex business rules using simple conversational language.. Predictive Data Mapping: Ensures accurate, predictive translation of data fields between VMS and ATS systems across customers.These innovations not only simplify complex workflows but also accelerate the entire job order process, ultimately reducing operating expenses and improving time-to-fill for staffing agencies."Premier Medical Staffing Services has received instant feedback from our recruiting and client management teams about how much easier it is to understand the client's needs and expectations which has saved us time and increased our understanding to review open orders, share the information with our clinicians, and submit quality candidates," said Janelle Thompson, Director of Marketing Operations at Premier Medical Staffing Services."JobRobotix's constant support and advanced features accommodate our high-volume, robust job updates, and help us deliver the fastest, most intuitive, and most trusted staffing services," according to the Recruitment team at White Glove Placement .Looking ahead, JobRobotix plans to continue expanding its integration ecosystem while developing additional Al-powered capabilities to further reduce time-to-fill and increase operational efficiency for staffing firms of all sizes.Request a DemoRecent success stories underscore JobRobotix's impact in the staffing industry. One national staffing firm with over $1 billion in annual revenue saved approximately $673,000 in annual labor costs by partnering with JobRobotix. By automating the VMS-to-ATS job order flow, the firm was able to redeploy teams to higher-value tasks, decrease operational expenses, and expedite job orders.Staffing firms looking to dramatically enhance operational efficiency and profitability can request a personalized demo on jobrobotix or contact sales directly at ....About JobRobotixJobRobotix is the #1 VMS-to-ATS data and workflow automation platform that streamlines staffing operations. With a robust network that includes connections to 150+ VMS, 26 ATS, and 14 job boards, JobRobotix is committed to delivering technology solutions that enable staffing firms to operate more efficiently and fill more VMS positions. To learn more, visit jobrobotix.Media Contact: ...

