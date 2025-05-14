Temple Grandin, Phd, Visits Kessler Foundation, Discusses Employment For People On The Autism Spectrum

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Genova expressed deep gratitude after the visit, stating, "It is an honor to have Dr. Grandin visit us and get her feedback on our research and future ways we can serve the autism community. Having her insight as a fellow scientist, and an autistic self-advocate was so important. It was a highlight of my career as a researcher."

Kessler Foundation's efforts to increase employment among autistic youth received positively by Dr. Grandin

Post thi

The Center for Autism Research at Kessler Foundation has received funding from the National Institute of Mental Health and the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research to create innovative training programs for autistic youth to help them achieve their employment goals. "Speaking with Dr. Grandin about the benefits of employment for this population emphasizes how important it is to find new and creative ways to help youth find and keep jobs," Dr. Genova added. Dr. Genova and the Center for Autism Research have recently been recognized by NJBIZ as a 2025 Health Care Heroes Award Honoree for their promotion of workplace wellness by improving job skills in the autism community.

Following her visit to Kessler Foundation, Dr. Grandin spoke at the nearby Mayo Performing Arts Center where she shared reflections on her formative work experiences during her youth and offered insights on how people on the autism spectrum can use their unique strengths in the workplace. Audience members included Kessler Foundation staff members. Katarina Reduzzi, research coordinator at the Center for Autism, shared her enthusiasm, remarking, "So much of what Dr. Grandin discussed – how to emphasize and cultivate the strengths and talents of autistic individuals – are in line with the work we do every day at our center."

For more information on Dr. Temple Grandin, visit her website .

Learn more about our Center for Autism Research as well as information about Dr. Genova's Job Interview Tool: Kessler Foundation Strength Identification and Expression .

Media Contact: Michele Pignatello, [email protected]

SOURCE Kessler Foundation