Hope For Some And Gaps For Many In Therapy Pipeline For Pediatric Onset Rare Diseases

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The study, now available online , offers an in-depth examination of these critical issues facing the rare disease community, including the full methodology, detailed projections, and comprehensive analysis of implications for various stakeholders.

"We created this model to serve as a benchmark against which we can monitor trends and inform ongoing conversations about incentive structures for rare disease drug development," said Sharon Phares, PhD, a member of the research team from Tufts. "Our goal was to provide data that all stakeholders-from patients to policymakers-could rely on."

Approximately 45 new product indications are projected to receive FDA approval by 2033, with predicted list price revenues that represent just 1% of the nearly trillion-dollar annual economic impact of rare diseases. For families currently without treatment options, these approvals represent life-changing opportunities.

However, the model also highlights substantial gaps. Despite the anticipated advances, 95% of pediatric-onset rare diseases are still projected to have no approved treatments by 2033. The study warns that the rate of newly identified rare diseases is likely to outpace treatment development, suggesting the need for accelerated innovation and targeted policies.

"We undertook this research with the aim to help all the stakeholders in this system understand the challenges and make cooperative decisions," said Jamie Sullivan, Vice President of Policy at the EveryLife Foundation, and coauthor of the research. "We expect it to assist with planning for financing and access, illuminate areas of greatest need for investment, prepare healthcare providers for treatment expansion, and identify priorities for regulatory modernization. And while the study acknowledges policy opportunities-such as the Creating Hope Reauthorization-the methodology was applied in 2024 and does not account for dynamic policy developments that have occurred during the first 100 days of the Trump Administration." Additional modeling will be required to consider recent ecosystem impacts and to expand on the current study's emphasis that more comprehensive approaches are needed to address remaining gaps.

Baillie McGowan, Associate Director of Policy and Research at the EveryLife Foundation hopes this study provides trustworthy starting points for cross-stakeholder problem solving. "This research is an important step toward a shared understanding of the pediatric rare disease treatment landscape, providing a foundation for collaborative efforts to bridge the gap between current trajectories and the thousands of children still waiting for their first treatment option."

