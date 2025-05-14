KWI Bilingual Connect Celebrates Milestone Launch Event, Ushering In A New Era For Diverse Real Estate Professionals

ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KWI Bilingual Connect, a real estate initiative aimed at empowering Latino and bilingual agents to build and scale their businesses while expanding homeownership opportunities for diverse communities, successfully launched with a dynamic event attended by industry leaders, agents, and community advocates. Held at Keller Williams Integrity RE, the event showcased KWI Bilingual Connect's mission to bridge language and cultural gaps in the real estate market.

Attendees engaged in an evening of networking, insightful discussions, and an introduction to KWI Bilingual Connect's vision for revolutionizing the industry. Co-Director Isaac Contreras addressed the audience, emphasizing the importance of representation, education, and mentorship in real estate.

"This launch is more than just an intiative-it's a movement," said Isaac. "But we're not here to just here to bridge language gaps - we're here to build businesses. To create an environment where Hispanic and bilingual professionals don't just work in real estate, but lead it "

A key highlight of the evening were the 100 attendees voting on one of the two logos that KWI Bilingual Connect will be integrating into the marketplace. Guests also enjoyed music and appetizers.

The event underscored KWI Bilingual Connect's commitment to fostering professional growth and community empowerment, setting the stage for a future where language is no longer a barrier to homeownership and success in real estate.

For more information about KWI Bilingual Connect, contact us at [email protected] or 651-203-1700.

About KWI Bilingual Connect:

KWI Bilingual Connect is a pioneering real estate initiative dedicated to supporting Latino and bilingual agents and expanding access to homeownership for diverse communities. Led by industry veterans, E. Guille Garza ABR,GRI,AHWD,C2EX and Isaac Contreras CEO/Founder CML Group, KWI Bilingual Connect provides mentorship, training, and networking opportunities to help agents thrive while making a meaningful impact in the real estate market.

SOURCE Keller Williams Integrity Realty

