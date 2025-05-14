University Of Medicine And Health Sciences Celebrates Historic Match Day For Graduating Students

MENAFN - PR Newswire) UMHS graduates earned residency placements across all six core specialties: internal medicine, family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, psychiatry, pediatrics, and surgery. They also matched into highly sought-after specialties, including anesthesiology, emergency medicine, neurology, diagnostic radiology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and transitional year programs. Placements spanned 25 U.S. states, with additional assignments in Puerto Rico and three in Canada. Graduates will continue training at prestigious institutions such as Yale University, the University of Virginia, West Virginia University, Penn State, Florida State, and Morehouse School of Medicine.

"This year's Match results are a powerful testament to the resilience, talent, and drive of our students," said UMHS President Warren Ross. "They are entering the next chapter of their medical journey equipped with the clinical skills, compassion, and adaptability needed to thrive in a fast-evolving healthcare environment. At UMHS, we are committed to educating uniquely skilled and diverse medical professionals who are prepared to serve patients in a wide range of communities-from major urban centers to underserved rural areas. We look forward to seeing our graduates advance that mission with excellence, empathy, and purpose."

During their final year at UMHS, students apply for post-graduate residency positions at top teaching hospitals across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada. Upon graduation, they begin their internship year as fully qualified Doctors of Medicine (M.D.), joining their North American peers in rigorous and diverse residency training programs.

UMHS's commitment to its students extends well beyond graduation. Through the UMHS Alumni Association, the university fosters professional growth, mentorship, and lifelong connections. With the recent launch of the UMHS Alumni Website , graduates can now easily stay connected with peers, access networking opportunities, and engage with the broader UMHS community. Alumni also retain access to the UMHS Ross Library, offering full support for clinical information, medical journals, and research tools during residency and beyond.

To learn more about the UMHS Class of 2025 Match Day and to see the complete 2025 Match results please visit . UMHS will also share Class of 2025 interviews on its blog, The UMHS Endeavour . For additional updates with graduates sharing Match stories follow UMHS on Instagram and TikTok .

About UMHS

The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), is a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada. UMHS was founded in 2007 by medical education pioneers Warren and Robert Ross to deliver a highly personalized school experience. Graduates of UMHS earn a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) and qualify to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Students begin their Basic Science studies in St. Kitts, West Indies, and complete their clinical training in the United States and Canada. With an unprecedented 96% student retention rate, the vast majority of students that begin their medical studies at UMHS go on to obtain residencies. For more information, visit .

SOURCE University of Medicine and Health Sciences, St. Kitts