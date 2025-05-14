Hennepin Healthcare Hosts Popular Teddy Bear Clinic On Saturday, May 17, 2025 Taking The Scare Out Of Emergency Care

MINNEAPOLIS, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennepin Healthcare is hosting its popular Teddy Bear Clinic in coordination with Doors Open Minneapolis on Saturday, May 17, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids and their favorite stuffed animals are invited to this fun, free event to learn what it's like to go to the clinic or emergency department (ED) for care.

What: Teddy Bear Clinic

When: Saturday, May 17, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hennepin Healthcare's Clinic & Specialty Center , 715 South 8th St., Minneapolis, MN 55404. Free parking is available beneath the clinic – the ramp entrance is located at 821 Park Ave S. Minneapolis, 55404.

"We want our youngest patients to feel comfortable when they come to the emergency department," explains HCMC emergency physician Dr. Anna McFarlin. "They already aren't feeling their best, so we encourage parents to allow kids to bring along stuffies or any other toys – or a blanket, electronic game or a doll – that will help calm them, distract them, or make them feel safe while they are being seen in the ED or a clinic."

On May 17, Teddy Bears (or other stuffed animals/stuffies) visiting the Teddy Bear Clinic with their owners will be "admitted" and may receive blood pressure and heart rate checks, injections, stitches, x-rays, or a splint or bandage placed on their paws by real doctors, nurses, technicians, and other healthcare professionals. In addition to examinations, sew-ups and repairs, there will also be important injury and trauma prevention activities, free bike helmet giveaways (while they last), and ambulance and fire truck tours for participants.

Along with a dose of fun and adventure, Dr. McFarlin and her team hope to inspire a few of the participants to consider careers in healthcare. "It's never too early – many kids want to help others. Often kids mention that they want to be veterinarians, doctors, or nurses when they grow up," she says. "We love to have those conversations and answer any questions they may have. Seeing us taking care of their stuffies in a friendly way not only builds trust, but it can also open the door to those discussions."

For more than 125 years, Hennepin Healthcare has successfully taken care of critically injured and ill children. That experience makes a huge difference when a child's life is at risk. HCMC is a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center with the right people and equipment in place, ready to care for critically injured children from the time of injury through rehabilitation.

SOURCE Hennepin Healthcare System, Inc.

