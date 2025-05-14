Unison Mortgage Corporation Launches Innovative Equity Sharing Home Loan In Nevada To Convert Home Equity Into Cash

Unison Monthly Payments about One-Third of Traditional Options, Providing Critical Financial Flexibility for American Families

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison Mortgage Corporation, a Unison company, today announced the launch of its Equity Sharing Home Loan in Nevada. Unison's Equity Sharing Home Loan delivers unmatched affordability for homeowners feeling the squeeze of today's economic pressures.

For a $100,000 loan, monthly payments can be as low as $306* at a 5.34% APR, compared to $1,222 for a typical 10-year closed-end second mortgage at current market rates-a savings of nearly $10,000 annually. This innovative structure frees up cash flow for households squeezed by inflation and rising debt.

High credit card balances and early 401(k) withdrawals are becoming common coping mechanisms for U.S. households with finances stretched thin. As financial anxiety grows, many homeowners are looking for ways to unlock the value of their homes without taking on more unmanageable debt.

The innovative Unison Equity Sharing Home Loan combines the benefits of home loans and home equity sharing agreements into a unique mortgage solution that allows homeowners to convert part of their home equity into cash with low monthly payments.

"Across Nevada, Economic volatility is pushing households to seek financing that is both affordable today and sustainable tomorrow," said Ryan Downs, President of Unison. "Our Equity Sharing Home Loan converts idle equity into cash at roughly one–third the monthly cost of a standard second mortgage, letting families manage expenses or fund renovations without giving up their low first–mortgage rate."

With Unison's Equity Sharing Home Loan, homeowners can:



Invest in renovations and home improvement projects

Consolidate high-interest debt

Refinance second mortgages for lower monthly payments Increase their retirement savings

Availability

The Unison Equity Sharing Home Loan is available in Nevada today. Find out if you are eligible and obtain a free rate estimate with no obligation by visiting here .

About Unison Equity Sharing Home Loan:

The Equity Sharing Home Loan is a second mortgage with a 10-year interest-only term. Borrowers can access their home equity at a below-market interest rate. In exchange, Unison receives a portion of the home's future appreciation. The loan features lower monthly payments by splitting interest into ongoing (paid monthly) and deferred (compounded) portions. The total cost includes deferred interest and depends on home appreciation and is repaid at the term's end. Check your eligibility and get a free, no-obligation estimate at .

About Unison :

Based in San Francisco and Omaha, Unison is pioneering a smarter, better way to own your home. Until now, the only way to harvest hard-earned equity was by selling your home, or taking on enormous additional debt. Through Unison equity sharing agreements and equity sharing home loans, we help homeowners access their equity in a new and innovative way with low or no monthly payments. We are an investment management company with over $1.8 billion in assets under management, and we furnish investors with the opportunity to access the returns associated with home price appreciation, minus the overhead of home ownership. Our equity sharing agreements have empowered 12,000 households to pursue financial wellness, and we're proud to continue to enhance home affordability, reduce debt, and deliver a less risky way for homeowners, investors, and society to think about that important asset - the home. For additional information, visit and .

* Lowest APR for the week starting 4/7/25 on a $100,000 loan is 5.348%. For the comparable 10-year closed-end second mortgage, monthly payments as of 4/8/25 using the latest market rates is $1,222.35.

All registered trademarks and product identifiers belong to their respective corporate entities. Any other trademarks or product names referenced here are also owned exclusively by their relevant companies.

Media Contact:

Gary Bird

FortyThree, Inc.

831.888.9011

[email protected]

SOURCE Unison

