Call For Entries Issued For 17Th Annual Globee® Awards For Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards , organizers of premier business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, announced the Call for Entries for the 17th Annual Globee® Awards for Innovation , also known as the Golden Bridge Awards® .

The Globee® Awards for Innovation honor the best in innovation across every industry, function, geography, and organization size. From breakthrough products and disruptive services to inventive business models and emerging technologies, this program celebrates ideas and achievements that transform how we live, work, and grow.

"Innovation is the driving force behind progress," said San Madan , President of the Globee® Awards. "This awards program recognizes those who think differently, solve problems creatively and lead their industries into the future."

Who Can Apply

Nominations are open to startups, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and individuals from anywhere in the world. Whether you've developed a revolutionary product, launched a creative campaign, or reimagined an internal process, your innovation deserves recognition.

Categories That Reflect the Future

The 2025 awards include categories for innovations in technology, operations, marketing, customer experience, product development, sustainability, AI, cybersecurity, healthcare, and more .

Submit your nominations or learn more:

Transparent, Expert-Led Judging

Entries are reviewed through a data-driven, transparent scoring process by experienced industry professionals from around the globe. Judges evaluate each submission based on achievement, main content, summary, and supporting material .

Judges who complete their assignments receive verified eCertificates of participation .

Apply to be a judge for the 2025 judging panel:

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: .

