Mcphy Energy: Search For A Buyer - Update On The Situation

McPhy Energy (" McPhy ") recalls that a conciliation procedure was opened last April1, and that in this context, McPhy, together with the conciliator thus appointed2, has initiated, in parallel with the search for in bonis3 offers, a call for tenders for takeover as a sale plan with a view to finding a buyer for (all or part) of McPhy's assets and activities. The deadline for the receipt of tenders has now expired4.

In view of the elements received in the context of the above-mentioned call for tenders, which are currently being reviewed, it is anticipated that:



the potential takeover, which is still subject to conditions, would be implemented through a takeover as a sale plan for part of McPhy's activities and assets, as no in bonis offer has been received; and as a result, the company McPhy (including its activities and assets not taken over) will be subject to a judicial liquidation procedure resulting in the delisting of McPhy's shares, the anticipated residual value is expected to be nil, as the proceeds from the assets realization are likely to fall short of the liabilities and suggesting that the judicial liquidation procedure will be closed for assets insufficiency, without liquidation surplus.

McPhy will communicate to the market at a later date the next steps related to this takeover project and any significant changes in the Company's situation.

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy Energy is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011742329, ticker: ALMCP).

CONTACTS