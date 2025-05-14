Bird Canada Brings E-Scooters And E-Bikes To Halifax

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The future of city travel arrives in Nova Scotia, offering a fun, sustainable way to move.

Halifax, Nova Scotia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Canada, the country's leading micromobility provider, is officially launching 300 e-scooters and 300 e-bikes across Halifax, in partnership with the Halifax Regional Municipality. Residents and visitors will now have a smarter, more joyful way to get around this summer.

This marks Bird Canada's 28th city launch and its first in Nova Scotia as the company continues expanding across the country with its signature blend of innovation, safety, and community focus.

“We are excited to welcome Bird Canada's e-scooter and e-bike program to Halifax,” said Mayor Andy Fillmore .“This innovative partnership aligns with HRM's commitment to building a sustainable and accessible transportation network for our residents. With the introduction of this fleet, we're improving mobility, reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting a greener, healthier future for our community.”

Bird Canada is proud to partner with Halifax Regional Municipality to support their bold transportation goals by offering a convenient, sustainable option that integrates with existing transit and helps people easily navigate those last-mile trips.

Getting Started Is Easy

Download the Bird app for iOS or Android, find a vehicle nearby, scan to unlock, follow safety prompts and ride. Riders can pay per minute or choose from flexible, affordable ride passes. Users must be 16 or older to ride.

All riders begin in beginner mode, which caps speed at 25 km/h. Vehicles are approved for roads with a 50 km/h speed limit or lower, bike lanes, multi-use paths, and designated park areas. Sidewalk riding is not permitted.

Since 2019, Bird Canada has powered more than 9 million rides and helped eliminate nearly 4,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions by replacing car trips with cleaner, more efficient ways to get around.

“As a fully Canadian-owned and operated company, we're thrilled to bring our next-generation micromobility service to the Halifax region,” said Stewart Lyons, CEO, Bird Canada .“Bird is here to make short trips simpler, more affordable, and a whole lot more fun for everyone.”

Equity in Motion

Bird Canada has partnered with United Way Maritimes to expand access to micromobility in communities that need it most. Discounted rides will be available for low-income residents, seniors, veterans, healthcare workers, and others facing transportation barriers.

“We're proud to support Bird Canada in bringing inclusive, accessible transportation options to our communities,” said Sara Napier, President & CEO, United Way Maritimes .“Together, we're helping to build a more connected and equitable Halifax.”

Bird Canada's launch is more than just new wheels on the ground. It's a step toward a cleaner, more connected city built for the future.



About Bird Canada

Bird Canada is the leading Canadian micro-mobility provider that operates an electric vehicle sharing program. Bird Canada is a Canadian-owned and operated company that offers Canadians, and visitors to Canada, a new way to avoid congestion and get around that is sustainable and uses the most innovative last-mile mobility solutions for urban areas. For additional information, visit BirdCanada.c , Twitte , Instagra or LinkedI .

About United Way Maritimes

United Way Maritimes, serving Central and Southwestern NB, PEI and Mainland NS, is a donor-funded impact organization that brings together donors, volunteers, partners, community organizations and government to create lasting social change in our communities. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Kaitlin Grove Bird 802-310-0655 ...