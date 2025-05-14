Garden Media Group Shares Seven Gift Ideas For Father's Day- No Assembly Required

2025 Father's Day Gift Guide

Thoughtful Gifts for the Earth-Loving Dad

PHILADELPHIA, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Garden Media Group have released their 2025 Father's Day gift guide.Built Tough, Just Like DadCenturion Brand's heavy-duty 3-piece Combo Set-lopper, hedge shear, and pruner. It requires zero setup and is built to tackle thick brush and tough branches straight from the package. Non-slip grips and pro-level durability make yard work a breeze. $39.99 on Amazon.No Getting Lost-Just Follow the MapPlant By Number's garden design maps take the guesswork out of planting with simple, step-by-step layouts. No tools, no measurements-just open, plant, and enjoy. From $24.99 at Plant By Number.A Living Gift for Dad's Desk or DenThe Juniper Bonsai Tree arrives beautifully shaped and housed in a sleek pot, ready to bring calm and character to any room. No flashy tech or tinkering-just natural style and quiet presence. $89.95 at Jackson & Perkins.Grows Out of the BoxThe Albo Pothos arrives pre-potted and ready to roll. No repotting, no stress-just a stylish, laid-back houseplant with eye-catching variegation and a self-watering pot. It brings major“plant dad” energy without the drama. Bonus: it gets better with age and is super easy to propagate. Sharing clippings = instant dad points. $39.20 at Costa Farms.More Growing, Less BuildingVego Raised Beds snap together in minutes with no tools required. Crafted from long-lasting, food-safe materials, these raised beds are perfect for the dad who'd rather spend time planting – or with you – than building. Ready to grow right out of the box. $119.95 on GardeningKnowHow.Tee Up a Winning Landscape – Help Dad Grow the“Augusta Aesthetic”The easy-to-grow EncoreAzalea means he doesn't need a green thumb (or a solid golf game!) for these beauties to thrive. Even better, Encore Azaleas bloom spring, summer, and fall, making this the gift that keeps on giving. Autumn CoralEncoreAzalea has a profusion of showy blooms in the variety's namesake color. From $21.99 on PlantsByMailFour Seasons of FeathersThis rugged, weather-resistant tube feeder is ready to go right out of the box. No complicated setup or hardware store run-just fill it with seed and let the birdwatching begin. Bonus: Dad gets to tell his new favorite joke about running a“cheep restaurant.” $29.95 at GardeningKnowHow.Whether he's saving the day or saving dinner, get him a Father's Day gift that will have everyone wishing they'd thought of it first.Garden Media specializes in home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries, offering innovative PR campaigns designed to secure top media placements and partnerships. For more information, visit .

