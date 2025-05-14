Rogue Aviation Sponsors Orange County Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, Offering Top Fundraiser A Chance To Soar

Entrepreneur Matt Barnes is the co-owner and director of education at Rogue Aviation.

Attendees Invited to Visit Rogue Aviation Booth at Ride Finale Event at Hot Rods & Handguns in Huntington Beach on May 18

- Matt Barnes

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rogue Aviation, Southern California's premier helicopter flight school and aerial adventure company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2025 Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR) in Orange County on Sunday, May 18. In support of men's health and suicide prevention, Rogue Aviation is offering the event's top fundraiser an unforgettable reward: a Rogue Pilot Experience-a thrilling introductory flight lesson and VIP hangar experience.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is a global motorcycle event that raises funds and awareness for Movember. The event supports prostate cancer research and men's mental health programs. Thousands of participants will don their finest vintage attire and ride classic-style bikes to rally for a cause.

Rogue Aviation's involvement underscores its commitment to the local community and passion for adventure with purpose.

“At Rogue, we believe purpose and adventure go hand in hand,” said Matt Barnes, co-owner and director of education at Rogue Aviation.“We're excited to support the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride-not just as a sponsor, but as part of a movement that's helping men around the world live longer, healthier lives. The Pilot Experience is our way of saying thank you to the ride's top changemaker.”

The Orange County ride culminates at Hot Rods & Handguns in Huntington Beach, where Rogue Aviation will host an interactive booth. Attendees are encouraged to stop by, meet the Rogue crew, and learn about flight training and discovery flights.

Attendees will also receive 15% off any tour or Pilot Experience booked that day and a code for 10% off online following the event-a unique gift idea for Father's Day and graduation celebrations.

About Rogue Aviation

Rogue Aviation is a premier helicopter services provider in Southern California, offering unique aerial experiences, private charters, and flight training. Known for its state-of-the-art aircraft and expert pilots, Rogue Aviation allows guests to explore Southern California from the skies. Whether through scenic tours or the hands-on Pilot Experience, Rogue Aviation combines adventure, education, and safety for an unforgettable flying experience. Learn more at flyrogue.

Rogue Aviation Pilot Experience

