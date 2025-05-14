Kato Integrations To Exhibit At COMMON Powerup 2025, Showcasing Seamless IBM I Data Integrations

Kato at PowerUp

Join Kato Integrations May 19-22 at COMMON POWERUp 2025

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kato Integrations, a leading provider of integration solutions for IBM i environments, is excited to announce its participation in COMMON POWERUp 2025, taking place May 19–22 in Anaheim, CA. As a trusted integration platform built specifically for the IBM i community, Kato will be showcasing its Application Programming Interface (API) solutions. at Booth #418.

Organized by COMMON, the largest association of IBM technology users, POWERUp is the premier event for professionals working with IBM Power Systems, including IBM i. This year's conference offers a unique opportunity for education, networking, and hands-on learning in one of the most vibrant user communities in the industry.

Kato's toolkit empowers users to connect IBM i with modern cloud and on-premise applications. Key Highlights at Booth #418 include: Insight into how organizations are reducing manual processes and improving data accuracy and opportunities to speak with Kato integrations and explore use cases tailored to attendees' business needs.

“We're thrilled to return to POWERUp and connect with the incredible IBM i community,” said Adam Taylor-Williams, Director of Product Development at Kato Integrations.“Whether you're a developer, business analyst, or IT leader, we're excited to show how Kato can simplify your data workflows and modernize your enterprise systems.”

Kato Integrations invites all POWERUp 2025 attendees to stop by Booth #418, and discover how seamless IBM i integrations can transform business operations.

For more information about Kato and its solutions, visit katointegrations .

