Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc Quarterly Report - March 31, 2025
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
($ in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ending
|
|
Year To Date
|
Income Statement
|
31-Mar-25
|
31-Mar-24
|
% Change
|
|
31-Dec-24
|
31-Dec-23
|
Net Interest Income
|
8,335
|
8,192
|
1.7 %
|
|
32,780
|
34,176
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
-
|
150
|
-100.0 %
|
|
325
|
54
|
Noninterest Income
|
1,376
|
1,341
|
2.6 %
|
|
5,473
|
5,201
|
Noninterest Expense
|
6,907
|
6,361
|
8.6 %
|
|
25,161
|
24,005
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
774
|
867
|
-10.7 %
|
|
3,008
|
4,441
|
Net Income
|
2,030
|
2,155
|
-5.8 %
|
|
9,760
|
10,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Average Assets *
|
0.83 %
|
0.88 %
|
-5.3 %
|
|
0.98 %
|
1.11 %
|
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity *
|
9.81 %
|
11.21 %
|
-12.4 %
|
|
12.02 %
|
14.83 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.47 %
|
3.39 %
|
2.2 %
|
|
3.32 %
|
3.56 %
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans to Gross Loans
|
1.33 %
|
1.31 %
|
1.4 %
|
|
1.35 %
|
1.26 %
|
Dividends Per Share
|
2.50
|
2.50
|
0.0 %
|
|
2.50
|
-
|
Earnings Per Share
|
2.06
|
2.19
|
-6.2 %
|
|
9.95
|
11.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of Period
|
|
End of Period
|
Balance Sheet Data
|
31-Mar-25
|
31-Mar-24
|
% Change
|
|
31-Dec-24
|
31-Dec-23
|
Total Assets
|
998,882
|
982,760
|
1.6 %
|
|
976,886
|
958,795
|
Loans, Net of Allowance for Loan Loss
|
649,471
|
625,010
|
3.9 %
|
|
638,832
|
639,509
|
Deposits
|
892,848
|
884,155
|
1.0 %
|
|
871,306
|
861,203
|
Trust Preferred Securities
|
10,310
|
10,310
|
0.0 %
|
|
10,310
|
10,310
|
Other Borrowings
|
7,763
|
7,763
|
0.0 %
|
|
7,763
|
7,763
|
Tangible Shareholders' Equity
|
81,240
|
72,715
|
11.7 %
|
|
81,003
|
73,246
|
Trust and Wealth Management Assets
|
1,013,125
|
993,242
|
2.0 %
|
|
1,019,951
|
954,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock Value Per Common Share Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price-To-Earnings Ratio *
|
10.20
|
8.01
|
27.4 %
|
|
8.30
|
6.31
|
Price-To-Tangible Book Value Ratio
|
1.03
|
0.95
|
8.0 %
|
|
1.00
|
0.93
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share
|
82.57
|
74.06
|
11.5 %
|
|
82.33
|
74.36
|
Number of Shares Outstanding
|
983,905
|
981,839
|
|
|
983,905
|
985,039
|
Average Number of Shares Outstanding
|
983,905
|
982,106
|
|
|
983,386
|
982,767
|
Stock Price - High
|
85.00
|
71.00
|
|
|
82.59
|
70.00
|
Low
|
82.50
|
69.00
|
|
|
75.95
|
66.75
|
Ending
|
85.00
|
70.60
|
|
|
82.59
|
69.50
|
|
|
*
|
- Quarter returns are based on annualized Net Income; Year-To-Date returns are based on the Last Twelve Months' (LTM) Net Income
