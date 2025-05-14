Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc Quarterly Report - March 31, 2025


2025-05-14 12:45:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PALATINE, Ill., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

CORNERSTONE BANCORP, INC.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (At or for period ended 3/31/2025)

Income Statement Highlights

  • Consolidated net income was $2.0 million in 1Q25, or $2.06 per diluted share, compared to $2.2 million in 1Q24, or $2.19 per diluted share.
  • The net interest margin (NIM) was 3.47% for 1Q25, compared to 3.39% for 1Q24.
  • Interest earned on the Bank's interest-bearing deposit accounts at correspondent banks was $989,000 for 1Q25 compared to $2.8 million for 1Q24.
  • Interest earned on US Treasury securities was $1.3 million for 1Q25 compared to $142,000 for 1Q24. This interest is exempt from Illinois income taxes.
  • Noninterest expense was $6.9 million in 1Q25 compared to $6.4 million in 1Q24.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Total consolidated assets increased 1.6% to $998.9 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $982.8 million a year earlier.
  • Tangible shareholders' equity improved 11.7% to $81.2 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $72.7 million a year earlier.
  • A $2.50 per share dividend was paid to shareholders on February 5, 2025, totaling $2.5 million.
  • Interest-bearing deposits at correspondent banks totaled $107.1 million on March 31, 2025 (10.7% of total assets) compared to $203.3 million a year earlier (20.7% of total assets).
  • The securities portfolio totaled $212.9 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $126.1 million a year earlier. The weighted average remaining life approximates 1.2 years.
  • The loan portfolio totaled $658.2 million on March 31, 2025, $24.9 million, or 3.9%, higher than a year earlier.
  • Total deposits increased 1.0% to $892.9 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $884.1 million a year earlier.
  • The Corporation's other borrowings were $7.8 million on March 31, 2025, unchanged from a year earlier.
  • The Bank continues to be well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio of 10.29% on March 31, 2025.

Trust and Wealth Management

  • Trust and wealth management assets totaled $1.0 billion on March 31, 2025, compared to $993.2 million a year earlier.

About Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.(OTC:CNBP), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Company (collectively "Cornerstone") is committed to serving the commercial banking and investment needs of families and family-owned businesses. Cornerstone serves its clients by investing heavily in people and technology, providing an uncommon relationship experience. Cornerstone has been successful in attracting new clients and talent as the Chicago market consolidates and large banks deemphasize relationships in favor of an institutional approach.

Cornerstone is a leader in commercial lending services including equipment, real estate and construction loans and operating lines of credit. In addition, Cornerstone offers sophisticated treasury management services for businesses.

For individuals and families, wealth management services are offered, including investment management, trust and custody services, retirement plans, and estate and guardianship administration.

Headquartered in Palatine, Illinois, Cornerstone maintains offices in Crystal Lake, Deer Park, Naperville and Schaumburg. Visit us on the web at .

Forward Looking Statement
 This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy and management's plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," and "intend" and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to Cornerstone or management, are intended to help identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although we believe that management's expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margins, and to implement our marketing and growth strategies. Further, actual results may be affected by our ability to compete on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy, as those factors relate to our cost of funds and return on assets. In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates. Many of these risks, as well as other risks may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

($ in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)









For the Quarter Ending


Year To Date

Income Statement

31-Mar-25

31-Mar-24

% Change


31-Dec-24

31-Dec-23

Net Interest Income

8,335

8,192

1.7 %

32,780

34,176

Provision for Loan Losses

-

150

-100.0 %

325

54

Noninterest Income

1,376

1,341

2.6 %

5,473

5,201

Noninterest Expense

6,907

6,361

8.6 %

25,161

24,005

Provision for Income Taxes

774

867

-10.7 %

3,008

4,441

Net Income

2,030

2,155

-5.8 %

9,760

10,877








Ratios







Return on Average Assets *

0.83 %

0.88 %

-5.3 %

0.98 %

1.11 %

Return on Average Stockholders' Equity *

9.81 %

11.21 %

-12.4 %

12.02 %

14.83 %

Net Interest Margin

3.47 %

3.39 %

2.2 %

3.32 %

3.56 %

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans to Gross Loans

1.33 %

1.31 %

1.4 %

1.35 %

1.26 %

Dividends Per Share

2.50

2.50

0.0 %

2.50

-

Earnings Per Share

2.06

2.19

-6.2 %

9.95

11.01








End of Period


End of Period

Balance Sheet Data

31-Mar-25

31-Mar-24

% Change


31-Dec-24

31-Dec-23

Total Assets

998,882

982,760

1.6 %

976,886

958,795

Loans, Net of Allowance for Loan Loss

649,471

625,010

3.9 %

638,832

639,509

Deposits

892,848

884,155

1.0 %

871,306

861,203

Trust Preferred Securities

10,310

10,310

0.0 %

10,310

10,310

Other Borrowings

7,763

7,763

0.0 %

7,763

7,763

Tangible Shareholders' Equity

81,240

72,715

11.7 %

81,003

73,246

Trust and Wealth Management Assets

1,013,125

993,242

2.0 %

1,019,951

954,480







Stock Value Per Common Share Data







Price-To-Earnings Ratio *

10.20

8.01

27.4 %

8.30

6.31

Price-To-Tangible Book Value Ratio

1.03

0.95

8.0 %

1.00

0.93

Tangible Book Value Per Share

82.57

74.06

11.5 %

82.33

74.36

Number of Shares Outstanding

983,905

981,839

983,905

985,039

Average Number of Shares Outstanding

983,905

982,106

983,386

982,767

Stock Price - High

85.00

71.00

82.59

70.00

Low

82.50

69.00

75.95

66.75

Ending

85.00

70.60

82.59

69.50


*

- Quarter returns are based on annualized Net Income; Year-To-Date returns are based on the Last Twelve Months' (LTM) Net Income

SOURCE Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN14052025003732001241ID1109549269

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search