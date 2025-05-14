Peptisystems And Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America Enter Exclusive Global Partnership For Peptide Synthesis

UPPSALA, Sweden, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PeptiSystems, a biotech company specializing in innovative manufacturing solutions for peptide and oligonucleotide drugs, has formed an exclusive global partnership with Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America (AKBA), a leading provider of advanced bioprocessing equipment solutions. The collaboration combines PeptiSystems' flow-through instrument platform with AKBA's high-performance column technology - giving customers a streamlined and reliable setup from the very first run.

As part of the partnership, PeptiSystems will incorporate the THESYS® ACS Ergo synthesis column - developed by Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America (AKBA) for large-scale oligonucleotide manufacturing - into its large-scale peptide synthesis platform, the PeptiPro®. This enables shorter changeover times between batches while maintaining user safety and product quality, and supports high-performance, scalable production for state-of-the-art peptide manufacturing.

"By integrating a proven and high-quality column into our platform, we can offer a complete, ready-to-use solution that helps customers accelerate development and reduce risk," says Karin Granath, CEO of PeptiSystems. "It's a strategic step that strengthens our offering and supports future growth in both research and manufacturing applications."

"We see this partnership as a natural step in bringing next-generation peptide solutions to the TIDES market," says Chris Rombach, President of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America. "By combining our column expertise with PeptiSystems' innovative synthesis platform, we're enabling customers to access a complete, integrated solution."

PeptiSystems' proprietary flow-through, column-based technology optimizes synthesis efficiency, reduces material waste, and meets the highest standards of quality and reproducibility. By enabling pharmaceutical companies and CDMOs to scale production of complex peptide and oligonucleotide therapeutics, the platform supports the transition to next-generation manufacturing. The company continues to expand its offering, with a focus on innovation, integration, and customer value.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Karin Granath, CEO

Phone: +46 702-82 07 47

Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

SOURCE PeptiSystems AB

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED