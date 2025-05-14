On the Heels of Historic $725M Benzene Settlement, Locks Law Firm Expands Trial Lawyer Expertise

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locks Law Firm is expanding the trial team after a historic benzene verdict at the end of 2025. The firm announced recent appointments to bolster the East Coast-based team of trial specialists. The $725M settlement against ExxonMobil in May 2024, extends Locks Law Firm's legacy of success in complex civil and mass tort litigation. With that verdict, Locks Law Firm has largest benzene (2024) verdicts in history.

The firm, known for pioneering litigation in asbestos (a 1988 verdict was the largest ever in asbestos at that time), diet drug Fen-phen, Agent Orange, NFL concussion, and benzene among other topics, has added to its trial teams to manage the growing demand for attorneys able to manage complex trial cases.

"We have a long and unique history of representing individuals in complex cases. Most consumers do not realize the specialty of trial law," said managing partner Michael Leh. "Locks Law Firm has always emphasized mentoring and training attorneys in the unique and high-pressure area of trial law. Our track record has demonstrated our leadership in this area. We are thrilled to be adding to our team, extending the legacy that Gene Locks built."

About Locks Law Firm

Locks Law Firm stands as a nationally recognized leader in mass tort litigation, having successfully managed some of the most significant cases in American legal history. The firm rose to national prominence through its groundbreaking work on landmark asbestos cases, trying hundreds of cases, making asbestos a household name, and changing how Americans view toxic exposure. The firm has played a key role in several landmark settlements over the years, including the Diet Drug (Fen-Phen) and Agent Orange litigations.

More recently, Locks Law Firm distinguished itself as the premier advocate for NFL players in the historic concussion settlement, representing more than 1500 retired NFL players. The firm's legacy of taking on powerful interests continues with its current work on benzene litigation, having secured a record-breaking $725 million verdict in early 2025-the largest benzene verdict in history and the largest personal injury verdict for a single plaintiff in Pennsylvania history.

With offices strategically located in Philadelphia, New York City, and Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Locks Law Firm specializes in trial advocacy-a rare expertise in today's legal landscape. The firm has built its reputation on protecting the rights of people nationwide and providing justice for individuals and families who have suffered injuries or death due to corporate negligence and recklessness.

For more information about Locks Law Firm's groundbreaking work and commitment to law as a way to settle disputes, visit .

