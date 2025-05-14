Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Disclose Of Transparancy Declaration (Article 14, First Paragraph, Of The Law Of 2 May 2007)


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vastned NV has received a transparency notification dated 12 May 2025, which indicates that Westersingel I B.V. and Mont Cervin S.à.r.l. as a result of an acquisition of shares on 8 May 2025, now hold more than 5.00% of the voting rights of Vastned NV.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Disclose of Transparancy Declaration

