Starbucks Workers In Oak Bay File To Join The United Steelworkers Union

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, British Columbia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbucks workers at the Oak Bay location in Victoria, B.C., have filed to join the United Steelworkers union (USW), marking another significant milestone in the growing national movement of unionized baristas fighting for fairness at work.

The Oak Bay application follows the successful ratification of four collective agreements at newly unionized Starbucks stores in Ontario, including locations in Ajax, Kitchener, Waterloo and Toronto. These recent victories underscore the momentum building among Starbucks workers across the country who are organizing for better wages, fair scheduling and respect on the job.

“We're pleased the Oak Bay Starbucks workers have chosen the USW to represent them,” said Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director.“This is an inspiring step for baristas across the country who are organizing for better working conditions. When workers come together, they have the power to win real changes from fair pay to decent schedules and respect on the job.”

“Momentum is building for Starbucks workers and we'll continue to support them every step of the way as they push for the fairness and respect that they've earned and deserve,” Lunny added.

Workers at the Oak Bay Starbucks have successfully reached the threshold for automatic union certification. A decision from the B.C. Labour Board on the certification variance is currently pending.

The USW encourages employees at other Starbucks locations to join the movement to improve their working conditions and secure their rights through collective bargaining. With more stores joining the union, workers are gaining the tools and support they need to build a better future.

For more information on how to unionize a Starbucks location or get involved, visit betterworknow.ca/starbucks .

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information, contact:

Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director, 604-329-5308, ...

Brett Barden, USW Communications, 604-445-6956, ...