NSSF Celebrates Oklahoma's SHOT Show Win With New Ammunition Business

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma's Gov. Kevin Stitt's attendance at NSSF's SHOT (Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade) Show in Las Vegas is paying big dividends for the Sooner State and NSSF is celebrating the news.

Oklahoma's Department of Commerce announced that CBC Global Ammunition selected Oklahoma for a new $300 million investment to bring ammunition manufacturing to the state. The announcement is a direct result of Gov. Stitt, and his staff, working to attract ammunition manufacturing to his state at NSSF's annual SHOT Show® held each January in Las Vegas.

"Oklahoma is so excited that CBC USA is going to make its home here," said Gov. Stitt in a press release . "Because of our business-friendly policies, our support of law enforcement and the Second Amendment, and our unbeatable logistical advantage, it is a no-brainer for companies to choose our state. I'm thrilled to welcome the CBC team here and I can't wait to watch them grow here in Oklahoma."

The investment by CBC Global Ammunition involves the construction of a new facility at the MidAmerica Industrial Park in northeast Oklahoma. The project is expected to create 350 jobs.

The governor's team credited NSSF's SHOT Show with their success in attracting the business to Oklahoma.

"SHOT Show proved to be a highly effective forum for the Governor and his team to encourage CBC Magtech to locate their U.S. production facility in Oklahoma," said Brig. Gen. Brent Wright, USAF (Ret.), Chief Policy Advisor for Gov. Stitt.

CBC will build its new manufacturing facility on more than 550 acres at MidAmerica Industrial Park within the historic land originally used as a munitions factory during World War II. The ground-breaking is expected to take place in the 4th quarter of 2025.

"This is an incredible win for Oklahoma citizens. Governor Stitt has attended SHOT Show on several occasions and the state legislature made attracting firearm and ammunition manufacturing a priority for the state," explained NSSF's Darren LaSorte, Director of Government Relations – State Affairs. "That work is paying off – literally. This investment by CBC Global Ammunition will help to revitalize the MidAmerica Industrial Park area and bring good paying jobs and a contributing tax base that will benefit all of Oklahoma. This is an exciting development in which we are all proud to share."

Currently, Oklahoma is home to over 2,700 direct and indirect firearm and ammunition industry jobs, accounting for nearly $134 million in wages and an economic impact of nearly $553 million. Firearm and ammunition businesses contributed over $49 million in federal and state taxes and an additional $4.4 million in excise taxes that directly contributed to wildlife conservation, public land access, construction of public recreational shooting ranges and hunter education.

