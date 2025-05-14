The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sylvia A. Miller As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sylvia A. Miller has cultivated a respected career in immigration law, dedicating over two decades to helping individuals and families navigate the complexities of the U.S. immigration system. As the founder and principal attorney of her own firm, Ms. Miller provides personalized legal counsel in family-based immigration matters, known for combining deep legal expertise with empathetic advocacy.

Ms. Miller's practice focuses on a wide array of immigration services, including permanent resident applications, immigrant visa processing, petitions for removal of conditions on residence, self-petitions under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), waivers of inadmissibility, DACA applications, and naturalization. She takes pride in supporting her clients through life-changing transitions, advocating for fairness, unity, and justice throughout the immigration process.

Prior to launching her private practice, Ms. Miller honed her skills as an attorney with the Choquette Law Group, where she handled both business and family-based immigration cases. Earlier in her career, she served as a law clerk for the Honorable Bruce Hilyer of the King County Superior Court and worked on workers' compensation claims for both the City of Seattle and the State of Washington, further diversifying her legal experience.

Ms. Miller earned a Bachelor of Arts in Latin American Studies from the University of Washington's Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies. She later earned her Juris Doctor from Seattle University School of Law, graduating magna cum laude. During her time in law school, she was honored with induction into the prestigious Phi Delta Phi legal honor society and received the CALI Award for academic excellence.

An active member of the legal community, Ms. Miller holds memberships with the Washington State Bar Association and the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA). Through these organizations, she remains engaged in ongoing professional development and policy advocacy efforts that support immigrant communities.

As she looks ahead, Ms. Miller is committed to expanding her practice while continuing to deliver the highest standard of legal representation. Her goal remains unwavering: to help families stay together, overcome legal barriers, and build stable, secure futures in the United States.

