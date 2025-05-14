CELEBRATING 10 YEARS: WALK-IN GYN CARE MARKS A DECADE OF LEADERSHIP IN WOMEN's HEALTH

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Driven by the belief that women deserve immediate and compassionate healthcare, Walk-In GYN Care was built to eliminate long wait times and reduce barriers to care. "We believe women deserve immediate care when they need it," says Dr. Gupta. "Our walk-in approach is a solution for women who might otherwise wait weeks for appointments or turn to overcrowded emergency rooms."

Services include gynecological exams, preventive care, emergency visits, STD testing, ultrasound, and GYN surgical procedures. This one-stop-shop model has revolutionized access to care for busy women balancing work, family, and health-allowing them to walk in, be seen, and get answers on their own terms.

Now with nearly 150,000 active patients and close to 50,000 visits annually, Walk-In GYN Care's impact is undeniable. Its model has enabled earlier cancer detection, swift STD treatment, and critical interventions that have saved lives. "We've seen countless women who, thanks to our model, received timely care that changed their health trajectory," says Dr. Gupta.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Walk-In GYN Care kept its doors open. Despite staffing and supply challenges, Dr. Gupta and her team remained committed to their mission. "We couldn't abandon the women who needed us," she recalls. "That time tested our resolve and deepened our connection to the communities we serve."

Beyond healthcare, Walk-In GYN Care is a success story in female-led entrepreneurship. Bootstrapped from the ground up, the practice grew into a sustainable, mission-driven business under Dr. Gupta's leadership. In 2020, it earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list at #2198. The brand also secured its registered trademark in 2023 , won the Best Community Clinic Award from the Los Angeles Business Journal, and was an honoree in its Health Care Leadership Awards .

The commitment to patient care is reflected in over 1,000 five-star reviews . Patients consistently praise the seamless and supportive experience. One patient shared, "Walk-In GYN Care has truly changed my life. I was able to walk in during my lunch break without waiting months for an appointment. That kind of access gives me peace of mind and makes it easier to take care of myself."

As healthcare continues to evolve, Walk-In GYN Care stands as a powerful model of what's possible when patient-centered values drive innovation. With growing demand for immediate, accessible, and expert women's healthcare, Dr. Gupta's mission continues to expand-and save lives.

About Walk-In GYN Care

Founded by Dr. Adeeti Gupta, Walk-In GYN Care is the nation's first and only full-service, same-day women's healthcare provider. With six locations in New York and Los Angeles and a robust telehealth division, the company offers expert care seven days a week without the need for appointments or membership. Its mission is to deliver accessible, compassionate, and patient-first care for all women-from routine visits to urgent health needs.

Contact:

Dana ten Brinke

[email protected]



SOURCE Walk-In GYN Care