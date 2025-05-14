Rving Remains A Popular Choice For Summer Travel

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "RVing continues to be one of the most rewarding ways to travel in the summer, offering unmatched freedom and flexibility that places new adventures just beyond your door," said Monika Geraci, RV Industry Association Spokesperson. "Whether it's a weekend getaway or a cross-country journey, RVing is the most affordable way to easily answer the call of the open road and experience the incredible offerings of our public lands, campgrounds, and the great outdoors."

Shorter RV trips are trending , with most travelers staying within a 7-hour drive of home.

42% of all planned trips this summer will be road trips with road trips being a top motivator to go RVing .

Millennials (40%) is the generation most likely to purchase an RV in the next 12 months.

Remote work and schooling in RVs are both up year-over-year, especially among Gen Z and Millennials. Gen Z (45%) and Millennials (42%) are the most active online searchers for RV travel information.

The data is compiled from the results of an online survey distributed in April targeting US leisure travelers with a focus on travel plans between the weekends ahead of Memorial Day (May 26) and Labor Day (September 1).

*Commissioned by the RV Industry Association and conducted by Cairn Consulting, 1,700 surveys were completed by a statistically balanced cross section of U.S. leisure travelers. The survey results have an associated margin of error of +/- 2.74 percentage points. Leisure travelers are defined as any U.S. residents who has taken some type of leisure trip in the past 12 months.

