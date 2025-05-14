V2X Takes Off With Bell Helicopter To Train The Army's Next Generation Of Aviators

RESTON, Va., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X Inc. (NYSE: VVX ) is pleased to announce its collaboration with Bell Textron Inc., a Textron company (NYSE: TXT ), to begin strategic planning for the U.S. Army's Flight School Next program. As part of this effort, V2X is collaborating with Bell, DigiFlight, Delaware Resource Group, and TRU Simulation to pursue this critical training initiative.

Flight School Next is an advanced rotary-wing training program designed to modernize and enhance how Army aviators are trained. Based at Fort Novosel, Alabama, the program trains every Army aviator, making it a foundational element of Army aviation readiness. Under this collaboration, V2X will provide essential maintenance and readiness support to ensure mission success.

"V2X is proud to support the next generation of Army aviators by preparing them for complex and demanding environments alongside Bell and our other valued partners," said Vinny Caputo, Senior Vice President of Aerospace Systems at V2X.

"Collaborating with Bell on this effort reflects our shared commitment to Army aviation and national security," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "Together, we will deliver a next-generation training solution that strengthens operational readiness."

As part of the initiative, V2X will provide maintenance and readiness support for the Bell 505 helicopter, a modern, five-seat training aircraft designed for efficiency and reliability. Equipped with the latest avionics and flight technologies, the Bell 505 is ideally suited to meet the rigorous and evolving demands of Army flight training.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,100 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

