Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Enzo Villani Joins Michael Terpin And Anthony Scaramucci For Fireside Chat On The Future Of Defi At Consensus 2025


2025-05-14 12:30:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Villani, CEO of Alpha Transform Holdings, will appear today in a high-profile fireside chat alongside blockchain pioneers Michael Terpin and Anthony Scaramucci. The discussion, titled "How DeFi is Redefining Financial Services," will take place at 1:00 PM ET at Clio , 600 King St W, Toronto .

With decentralized finance (DeFi) revolutionizing traditional banking and investing models, this session will dive into how blockchain innovation is transforming access, transparency, and trust in financial services. Attendees can expect candid insights, bold predictions, and a powerful exchange of ideas from three influential leaders shaping the future of finance. This dynamic conversation is part of Consensus 2025's mission to spotlight disruptive technologies and connect global innovators. This event is sponsored by Wire Network and DNA Fund.



CONTACT: Sandra Ditore info(at)alphasigma.fund

MENAFN14052025004107003653ID1109549243

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search