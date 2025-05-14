Enzo Villani Joins Michael Terpin And Anthony Scaramucci For Fireside Chat On The Future Of Defi At Consensus 2025
With decentralized finance (DeFi) revolutionizing traditional banking and investing models, this session will dive into how blockchain innovation is transforming access, transparency, and trust in financial services. Attendees can expect candid insights, bold predictions, and a powerful exchange of ideas from three influential leaders shaping the future of finance. This dynamic conversation is part of Consensus 2025's mission to spotlight disruptive technologies and connect global innovators. This event is sponsored by Wire Network and DNA Fund.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment