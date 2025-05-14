[Latest] Global Accident Insurance Market Size/Share Worth USD 159.60 Billion By 2034 At A 6.57% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Accident Insurance Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Accident Insurance (Personal Accident Insurance, Workplace Accident Insurance), By Policy Coverage (Accidental Death Coverage, Permanent Disability Coverage), By Customer Type (Individual Customers, Young Adults), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034 ” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Accident Insurance Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 85.40 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 90.01 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 159.60 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.57% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Accident Insurance Market @

Accident Insurance Market Overview

The global Accident Insurance Market is changing at a very rapid rate with a growing need for personalized, cost-effective, and digitally enabled insurance products. Industry giants such as China Life Insurance, PingAn, AXA, Sumitomo Life Insurance, and Aegon are spearheading the transformation with AI-enabled claims settlement, mobile app-based policy management, and personalized accident coverage policies.

Chinese insurers China Life and PingAn are leveraging big data analytics to measure risks and enhance underwriting accuracy. European players such as AXA and Aegon are leading with embedded insurance and expanding digital distribution through bancassurance and fintech partnerships. Japanese behemoth Sumitomo Life, in turn, is focusing on digital transformation to reach aging segments and introduce wellness-bundled accident coverage.

With global markets, public-private partnerships are also starting to find traction through regulatory direction and financial education campaigns, establishing accident insurance as a strong foundation of financial security.

Accident Insurance Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Road Traffic Accidents: Increasing road traffic accidents globally have increased the need for accident insurance. As more and more individuals become aware of the cost incurred due to vehicular accidents, there is increased demand for insurance products offering coverage in case of medical costs, disability, and loss of income due to accidents. For instance, in April 2025, China Life Insurance posted a strong year-over-year 40% quarterly net profit of 28.8 billion yuan during Q1 2025, driven by exemplary investment yields and steady demand for savings-type insurance products.

Investment income surged dramatically to 25.2 billion yuan due to a tactical focus on high-dividend stocks and higher-yielding bonds, while experiencing minimal fair-value losses. Premium income increased by 5%, and new business value rose by 4.8%, both reflecting a broader industry trend of increasing demand for life insurance as consumers seek long-term savings solutions in a low interest rate environment.

Increasing Financial Protection Awareness: There is a growing world awareness of the need for financial protection from unexpected situations. This awareness encourages people and organizations to invest in accident insurance as a way to protect themselves from potential financial losses arising from accidents.

Request a Customized Copy of the Accident Insurance Market Report @

For example, in April 2025, Ping An's 2024 Sustainability Report highlights robust financial and ESG performance, highlighting 30 years of education for public welfare and its“worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving” service. The firm posted 9.1% operating profit and 47.8% net profit growth, as its integrated comprehensive finance and health ecosystem served 242 million retail customers.

Expansion was led by tech innovation, with over 55,000 fintech and healthtech patents and AI processing 80% of customer queries. Ping An took the lead in green finance, saw a 57% increase in green insurance premiums, an 8% decrease in emissions, and provided funding for small and micro enterprises. Its business earned best-in-class ESG ratings and inclusion in leading performing sustainability indices.

The growth of the middle-class population worldwide, especially in emerging markets, has resulted in increased disposable income. A higher financial burden enables more individuals to afford and include accident insurance as a key component of their personal finance planning.

AXA announced in February 2025 a record year financially for 2024, in which net profit rose 11% to USD 8.94 billion, while revenues in total rose 8% to USD 124.9 billion. Expansion was fueled by robust performance in all segments, such as a 7% increase in property & casualty premiums, an 8% increase in life & health premiums (with a significant 18% increase in unit-linked products), and an 8% increase in asset management revenues.

Underlying earnings increased 7% to USD 9.1 billion, while asset management earnings increased 11%. Even as the Solvency II ratio declined to 216%, CEO Thomas Buberl credited the performance to the successful implementation of AXA's“Unlock the Future” strategy, with a strong insurance strategy and solid balance sheet.

Report Scope