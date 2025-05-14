Tourism Authority Of Thailand Partners With 3.1 Phillip Lim For The Blooming Lotus: 3.1 Phillip Lim X Amazing Thailand

Blooming Lotus Campaign Photo

Blooming Lotus

The Tourism Authority of Thailand partners with 3.1 Phillip Lim to launch its 2025 flagship campaign, inspired the HBO® Original Series, "The White Lotus."

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has partnered with New York heritage brand 3.1 Phillip Lim to launch its 2025 flagship campaign,“Blooming Lotus : 3.1 Phillip Lim x Amazing Thailand,” inspired by Season 3 of the HBOOriginal Series” The campaign will be launched across TAT New York and TAT Chicago offices to highlight Thailand's fashion, culture, and creativity.As the centerpiece of this collaboration, TAT and 3.1 Phillip Lim have created a limited-edition collection inspired by Thailand's breathtaking beauty, as showcased in“The White Lotus” Season 3. This exclusive lineup captures the essence of Thailand through a curated selection of pieces, including a ribbed tank, capri pants, a T-shirt, a bomber jacket, tote bags, a duffle travel bag, and a cap-each designed to reflect the country's vibrant culture and effortless elegance. The collection launches on 31PhillipLim and ThailandInsider today, following the season 3 wrap closely.“Launching the event in New York is just the beginning, said Chompu Marusachot, director of TAT New York, "We are incredibly excited to partner with 3.1 Phillip Lim as our design partner and Goway Travel as our tour operator for our flagship campaign." "This collaboration is a powerful fusion of fashion and travel, highlighting Thailand's vibrant creativity and inspiring travelers to explore the country in a new way.”The limited edition pieces make it ideal for visiting Thailand's vibrant temples, walking through the country's infamous night markets, or simply looking effortlessly while exploring its bustling streets and serene landscapes. Additionally, Goway Travel will offer a selection of“Must-Do” experiences in Thailand, allowing travelers to book their Thailand journey.“Thailand is renowned for its world-class wellness and spa offerings, available in nearly every major destination nationwide, said Anoma Vongyai, director of TAT Chicago.“This campaign will also highlight those experiences-the health benefits of delicious Thai cuisine, the rejuvenation of traditional massages, or the ancient healing techniques that promote overall well-being.”TAT will also host an intimate wellness and yoga event in Toronto, highlighting Thailand's renowned wellness tourism. This event will introduce guests to Thailand's holistic travel experiences and demonstrate the collection's versatility. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how the collection aligns with Thailand's wellness culture, reinforcing its perfect fit for travelers seeking both style and functionality.“At 3.1 Phillip Lim, we have always celebrated culture, craftsmanship, and storytelling through fashion. The collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand is a tribute to Thailand's breathtaking beauty and rich heritage, which is magnificently showcased in The White Lotus Season 3,” said Wen Zhou, co-founder and CEO of 3.1 Phillip Lim.“Through this limited-edition collection, we are capturing the spirit of this magical place in the 3.1 Phillip Lim way – an essential wardrobe of well-crafted pieces for the curious adventurer as she sets off to explore the world.”The“Blooming Lotus: 3.1 Phillip Lim x Amazing Thailand” campaign represents a first-of-its-kind collaboration between high fashion and global tourism marketing, reinforcing Thailand's position as a hub for culture, creativity, and luxury travel.For more information, please visit the following websites:- ThailandInsider for campaign information- 31PhillipLim to shop the collection- Goway/thailand-lotus-style to plan your Thailand vacationAbout the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)The Tourism Authority of Thailand is an organization of Thailand under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Founded in 1960, its mandate is to promote Thailand's tourism industry. Thailand is home to gorgeous landscapes and beloved destinations such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Ko Samui, and Krabi. Known as the“Land of Smiles,” Thailand features some of the world's finest luxury hotels and resorts. The country offers visitors a rich tapestry of exotic architecture, vivid culture, unforgettable cuisine, unique traditions, and adventure. .About 3.1 Phillip LimFounded in 2005, 3.1 Phillip Lim is a globally recognized fashion brand known for its modern, effortless aesthetic and commitment to craftsmanship. This collaboration with TAT highlights a shared appreciation for cultural storytelling, sustainability, and innovation in both fashion and travel.###

