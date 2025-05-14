ECHL launches new Roster and Salary Cap Management System built by PRL Sports Group and RockDaisy LLC

ECHL launches real-time roster & salary cap system built by PRL Sports Group & RockDaisy-streamlining ops, ensuring compliance & boosting efficiency.

- Dan Petrino, Vice-President, Hockey Operations, ECHLNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The ECHL has partnered with PRL Sports Group and RockDaisy LLC to launch a powerful, real-time player transaction and salary cap management system. This all-in-one platform streamlines roster operations, ensures league-wide compliance, and provides instant access to accurate player and contract data for both team and league personnel.Modern Roster & Transaction ManagementThe new system replaces manual data entry with automated, real-time updates-making roster management across the league more efficient than ever. Trades, call-ups, waivers, and assignments are seamlessly tracked, ensuring rosters are always accurate and up to date.“This platform will transform how we manage player transactions and salary cap tracking across the league. The real-time updates, built-in compliance tools, and powerful reporting give our teams and league office everything they need to operate more efficiently and make smarter decisions.”- Dan Petrino, Vice-President, Hockey Operations, ECHLSmarter Salary Cap & Contract OversightEffective salary cap management is crucial to maintaining competitiveness and financial discipline. The platform provides:.Real-time cap calculations based on live roster activity.Comprehensive player contract tracking.Automated alerts for roster violations.Payroll tracking for Salary Cap complianceBuilt-In Compliance & MonitoringThe platform enforces league rules automatically and simplifies workflows for both teams and league officials. Features include a centralized trade approval process, automated eligibility checks, and a complete transaction history log to ensure full transparency.Powerful Insights with RockDaisy AnalyticsWith integrated analytics and customizable dashboards, the system allows teams and administrators to analyze roster trends, monitor salary cap efficiency, and make data-informed decisions about team structure and strategy.Why the ECHL Chose PRL Sports + RockDaisy.Real-time updates for rosters, salary cap tracking, and transactions.Compliance-focused features to identify errors and rule violations.Intuitive reports for GMs, league officials, and administratorsWhen paired with the ECHL's league-wide Athlete Management System-also built by PRL Sports Group and RockDaisy-this new platform creates a unified digital infrastructure that streamlines operations across the league, delivering accuracy and efficiency at all levels.About PRL Sports GroupPRL Sport Science & Performance, a division of PRL Sports Group is the Athlete Performance partner for amateur sports teams. Founded in 2017 with the vision to fundamentally change how sports teams use data to achieve on and off field success. PRL has developed a process that sets a new standard for teams to manage their entire organization within budget. Performance experts with expertise & backgrounds in strength & conditioning, medical services, sports science and data science provide expertise and support to teams and leagues across North America. To learn more visit: prlsportsgroup | email: ...About RockDaisy LLCFounded in 2014 by the two developers of the NFL's analytics services. RockDaisy is a New York based company and is proud to be the analytics & visualization platform for a growing number of sports organizations across the NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA, and other elite sports leagues around the world. For more information, visit rockdaisy | @RockDaisyAMS

