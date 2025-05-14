Canada's Top 200 Chains Reached Nearly $46 Billion In Sales In 2025, Per Technomic Annual Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Total Top 200 chain restaurant sales inched up by 2.8% in 2024, the weakest growth rate seen over the last decade outside from pandemic-driven declines in 2020

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Technomic released its industry-leading report, the 2025 Top 200 Canadian Chain Restaurant Report, which spotlights expert findings and insights into the sales performance of Canada chain restaurants in 2024. The report provides industry sizing, performance rankings and forecasts for the industry, allowing you to not only see how chains fared in 2024, but also acting as a guide to developing sales and marketing strategies, identifying growth opportunities, and monitoring segment and menu category performance.“Top 200 chain sales growth is projected to remain nominally positive in 2025, with current forecasts pointing to an annual increase of around 2%,” says Kevin Schimpf, senior director of industry research at Technomic.“Uncertainty around economic conditions is anticipated to hinder consumer restaurant spending in 2025, but a net increase in chain locations is projected to help stabilize Top 200 performance.”Key findings include:- Total count of limited-service Mexican chain units jumped by more than 12% in 2024, essentially doubling the development rate of any other menu category- Annual sales results for roughly half of all Top 200 chains fell short of hitting the 2024 restaurant inflation benchmark of 3.7%- Chick-fil-A continued to spread its wings in Canada, moving up nearly 30 places within the Top 200 rankings in 2024- Booming brands Jersey Mike's, Wingstop and Crumbl, which expanded their Canadian operations in 2024, are poised to surge in their Top 200 rankings over the next year, with all three ranked among the 100-largest players in the U.S.Technomic has decades of historical data on the leading Canada chain restaurants. The latest report is available for purchase now: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">/reports/industry-reports/top-200Press inquiries: ...Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic's latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at .

