Bitcoin Media World Announces New Podcast: Bitcoin & The Humanities, Hosted By Dr. Michael J. Kelly

MILWAUKEE, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Media World, the newly launched media arm of Bitcoin Mining World, is proud to announce the forthcoming launch of Bitcoin & the Humanities, a monthly podcast hosted by Dr. Michael J. Kelly, a professor at Binghamton University and founder of its Bitcoin Lab, a Senior Fellow of the Bitcoin Policy Institute, and one of the rising academic voices in the Bitcoin space.

The podcast will explore the intersection of Bitcoin and the Humanities, delving into history, philosophy, economics, literature, religion, theology, political theory, and the arts, from a scholarly perspective within the new fields of Bitcoin Studies and Web3 Digital Humanities. It will be co-hosted by Bitcoin Mining World founder Scott Offord, who brings deep industry knowledge and a passion for decentralized education.

"Michael is exactly the kind of thoughtful, principled voice we want to highlight," said Offord. "This show will give him a platform to bring his scholarly lens to a much wider audience, and it's going to spark the kinds of conversations that rarely happen in typical Bitcoin media."

Bitcoin Media World will manage all aspects of the podcast's production and distribution, allowing Dr. Kelly to focus purely on the conversation. Episodes will be released monthly and distributed across major podcast platforms, including YouTube, Fountain, and Spotify.

Each episode will feature guest interviews, curated themes and deep dives into the transformative impact and potential of Bitcoin in accessible yet intellectual and research-based discussions. The series aims to serve academics, students, educators, independent thinkers, and Bitcoiners seeking to understand Bitcoin's role in shaping society, history, and culture.

Bitcoin & the Humanities is currently in pre-production with the first episodes expected to launch by early summer 2025. The podcast will also serve as a platform for Michael to support his broader work, lectures, and future publications, and to continue expanding his pioneering work as founder of Bitcoin Studies, Bitcoin mining labs on US campuses, and Bitcoin advocacy.

Bitcoin Media World intends to expand its content network with additional podcast series covering topics like Bitcoin & Energy, Bitcoin & Design, and Bitcoin & Education. The company is actively collaborating with thought leaders who wish to elevate principled, Bitcoin-only dialogue in their field.

