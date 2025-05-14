Credit Agricole Sa: GENERAL MEETING OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Montrouge, 14 May 2025

GENERAL MEETING OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Crédit Agricole S.A. was held in Paris on Wednesday, 14 May 2025, in the presence of Chairman, Dominique Lefebvre, and Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Brassac.

Over 1 700 people attended the General Meeting, either physically or remotely.

With a quorum of 80,37%, the General Meeting approved all the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors. All resolutions received a score of over 84% except for resolution A, which was rejected by more than 95%.

Nearly 15 500 shareholders voted prior to the General Meeting, 78% of which voted online.

Following the approval of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, the Crédit Agricole S.A. Ordinary General Meeting confirmed a dividend payout of €1.10 per share.

In addition, the General Meeting appointed Olivier Desportes, Chairman of the Regional Bank of Côtes d'Armor, as a Director to replace Louis Tercinier, who has reached the statutory age limit.

The General Meeting ratified the co-optation of Gaëlle Regnard, Chief Executive Officer of the Loire Haute-Loire Regional Bank, as Director to replace Hugues Brasseur as of 26 March 2025.

The General Meeting also renewed the terms of Dominique Lefebvre, Pierre Cambefort, Jean-Pierre Gaillard and Christine Gandon.

The Board of Directors, which met following the General Meeting, re-appointed Dominique Lefebvre as Chairman. On the proposal of Olivier Gavalda, the new Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A. since may 14, Jérôme Grivet has been appointed as sole Deputy Chief Executive Officer and second executive director.

The Board of Directors, chaired by Dominique Lefebvre, warmly thanked Philippe Brassac and Xavier Musca for their commitment to the development of the Crédit Agricole Group in recent years.

