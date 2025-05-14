Ana Bezerra Promoted To Operations Supervisor Americas At Myworld

Ana Bezerra, Operations Supervisor Americas at myWorld

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- myWorld proudly announces the promotion of Ana Bezerra to Operations Supervisor Americas, a role in which she will oversee and support company operations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.myWorld recognizes Ana's contributions to the company's operational success and her commitment to driving efficiency, collaboration, and growth throughout the Americas region. In her expanded role, she will play a key part in aligning internal operations with myWorld's mission to provide value-driven solutions to customers and partners alike.Ana's journey at myWorld is marked by consistent performance, dedication to process improvement, and a strong collaborative spirit. Her familiarity with the company's business model uniquely positions her for success in a region defined by its cultural and economic diversity.“Determination, curiosity, a solution-oriented mindset, and passion for what you do are essential qualities for success. Ana has not only effectively managed operations but has also contributed to the growth of our company across the Americas,” said Gian Marco Bronzato, CEO of myWorld Americas.“Her promotion reflects both her personal development and the confidence we have in her as we continue to expand.”This promotion comes at a time of continued growth for myWorld in the Americas. The company is strengthening its presence across North and South America, expanding partnerships and enhancing its technology platforms to better serve customers and partners.About myWorld:myWorld operates the global myWorld Benefit Program, offering a wide range of attractive benefits for members, retailers, and service providers. Members earn Cashback and Shopping Points whenever they shop with myWorld partners, whether online or in-store. Partners benefit from an efficient customer loyalty program that helps increase brand visibility and sales. With over 16 million members and almost 500,000 points of acceptance in more than 50 markets worldwide, myWorld is transforming customer loyalty. For more information, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" myworl .

