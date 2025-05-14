Playersot Launches Compliance-Driven Opt-In Capture To Power Digital Marketing In Casinos

Player Opts In at Casino for Offer

New Tools Reward Consent, Improve Compliance, Data Accuracy, and Digital Campaign ROI

- Jatonia ZieglerSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Playersoft Technologies, a leader in mobile software for casino operations, today announced the launch of a major enhancement to its ONE System: real-time opt-in capture with instant, customizable player rewards.With this feature, casinos can securely collect communication consent for SMS, email, and app-based from any guest interaction point across the property, while offering immediate incentives to increase opt-in rates. The result: smarter marketing, better data, and deeper player loyalty.“Casinos are no longer asking whether they need digital engagement, they're asking how to make it work across all touchpoints without disruption,” said Hunter Hunstock, President of Playersoft Technologies.“This update to Playersoft ONE system lets operators act on guest permissions instantly, while preserving compliance and creating meaningful value at every step of the player journey.”Making Consent Personal and PowerfulFrom enrollment desks and kiosks to mobile apps and host communication, Playersoft's ONE System now offers multiple ways to gather permission-based consent throughout the guest journey:.ONE Mobile App – Equip frontline staff to capture opt-ins on the floor or in hospitality areas..ONE Messaging + Host Chat – Hosts and marketing teams can collect consent during SMS or in-app conversations..ONE Connect – Sync opt-in preferences across property apps, websites, and third-party systems..Enrollment Web Service – Enable consent capture during digital registration or kiosk-based sign-up.All opt-in data is securely updated to the property's CRM or marketing system in real time, giving teams instant access for segmentation and outreach.Instant Gratification, Measurable EngagementWhat sets this feature apart is its ability to deliver a reward within seconds, creating an instant gratification experience. This“win before play” moment not only boosts opt-in rates but also elevates guest satisfaction from the very first interaction and drives a trip to the casino floor.Bridging the Gap Between Compliance and Campaign SuccessUnlike most CMS and marketing platforms which lack real-time integration or usable data, Playersoft's ONE System provides a seamless path from consent capture to campaign execution.“You can build a solid pro forma and plan your promotions with precision, but if only 30% of your audience is actually receiving the offer, what's the point?” Said Charles Norcross, Sr. Manager of Technical Program Management at Tata Communications,“With direct mail, you can adjust the list. But with digital offers, it comes down to opt-ins and clean data. Most CMS platforms are not storing it in a useful way. Playersoft ONE system not only captures real-time opt-ins across all guest touchpoints, but also reliably manages consent preferences throughout the process, ensuring compliance while unlocking the full potential of a digital-first campaign.”A Smarter Way to EngageThis enhancement is more than a tool, it is a strategic shift toward respectful, permission-based engagement in a data-sensitive world.“Omni-channel starts with one connection and Playersoft ONE builds that bridge, bringing communication, compliance, and loyalty together in one seamless flow.” said Jatonia Ziegler, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Playersoft.“This isn't just smart marketing it's respectful, data-driven guest service.”Whether casinos capture consent through mobile service, digital sign-up, or host interaction, ONE system's opt-in tools transform every guest touchpoint into a loyalty-driving moment. To learn how you can streamline communication across guests and staff, contact Playersoft today.About PlayersoftPlayersoft delivers mobile-first solutions that streamline casino operations and enhance guest service. With over a decade of experience in player development, loyalty marketing, and compliance, Playersoft helps casinos increase efficiency, boost revenue, and improve guest engagement across North America.For more information, visit or email ....

