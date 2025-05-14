TVK President Vijay Slams DMK For 'Inaction' Over Waqf Act

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 14 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay on Wednesday attacked the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, questioning its silence and inaction over the contentious Waqf Amendment Act.

His remarks come on the eve of a crucial Supreme Court hearing, where TVK has been actively pursuing legal redress. In a strongly worded statement, Vijay asked,“While the Kerala government passed a resolution against the CAA and even filed a case in the Supreme Court, why hasn't the DMK government shown similar resolve regarding the Waqf Amendment issue?”

He pointed out that despite the DMK voicing strong opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the government has yet to formally join the legal battle or initiate any parallel legal action against the legislation.

Vijay's comments follow recent developments in the Supreme Court, where a bench led by former CJI Sanjiv Khanna granted interim relief by staying key provisions of the amended Act. The Court directed that no action should be taken on properties already registered as Waqf or those recognised through continuous religious usage (Waqf by user).

It also restrained District Collectors from initiating fresh proceedings under the amended provisions. Vijay said that TVK was among the first parties to challenge the Act, warning of its potential impact on minority rights and constitutional guarantees. The party's petition, argued by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, contended that the amendments violated multiple constitutional provisions, including Articles 14, 15, 19, 25, 26, and 29.

Calling the interim stay a“significant legal victory for democratic forces,” Vijay revealed that TVK had submitted a rejoinder countering the Centre's affidavit, raising further constitutional objections. With the matter scheduled for hearing on May 15, Vijay reiterated his party's commitment to repealing the Act.

“This is not a symbolic protest. We are determined to see this legislation rolled back. We urge the DMK government to fulfil its moral and constitutional duty by joining this legal fight to protect minority rights and uphold the Constitution,” he said.