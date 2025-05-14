Glider AI Launches Agentic AI Interviews: Human-Like Conversational Interviews With Deep Skills Validation In An AI Proctored Environment

Glider AI delivers real-time, multilingual interviews that assess technical and non-technical talent-automating what top recruiters do without limits

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glider AI , the leading Skills Validation PlatformTM, today announced the launch of Agentic AI Interviews , a breakthrough solution that delivers real-time, human-like interviews in multiple languages-validating skills for any role through dynamic, two-way conversations and real-world tasks.

Designed for high-volume, high-stakes hiring, Agentic AI Interviews help organizations move faster, improve candidate quality, and eliminate the bottlenecks, fraud, and bias of traditional screening.

"This is a fully autonomous interviewer that engages like a human-probing for depth, testing real skills, answering candidate questions, and ultimately making hiring radically more human, even though it's powered by AI," said Satish Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Glider AI.

Interviews, Reimagined for the AI Age

Hiring teams are overwhelmed by unqualified applicants, and interviewers don't have time to meet all applicants. Agentic AI Interviews fixes this-always on, unbiased, and built to surface the right candidates faster.



Mimics Your Best Interviewer-at Scale: Engages candidates in two-way dialogue, asks follow-ups, probes deeper, and answers questions about compensation, culture, team dynamics, and more.

Built to Evaluate Any Role: Validates skills through role-specific questions, real-world tasks, and simulated environments for both technical and non-tech functional roles.

Multilingual and Soft Skill Ready: Interviews candidates in any language while evaluating communication, professionalism, and fluency in real time.

Candidate-Friendly: Guides candidates through complex questions, answers all questions, ensuring a great experience while strengthening the employer brand. No Fakes. No Gaps. Just Proof: Includes AI-powered proctoring, deepfake detection, ID verification, transcripts, and skill reports-so hiring teams can act with speed and certainty.

"Glider's Agentic AI Interviews is a game changer for modern recruiting. When bandwidth is limited and expectations are high, this technology steps in like your best recruiter - screening every candidate, validating real skills, and fast-tracking top talent into the pipeline. It doesn't just save time - it transforms how teams deliver quality talent at scale." - Vik Kalra, Managing Director, Mindlance

Glider AI is a Skills Validation PlatformTM enabling enterprises, IT Services, and Staffing Firms to find the talent they need and develop the talent they have-across any role, in any industry, at scale. Using AI and automation, Glider AI creates fairness and efficiency throughout the recruiting-to-retention journey with solutions for candidate engagement, skill assessments, interviews, and practice-based learning. To learn more, visit

