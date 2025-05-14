Billtrust Announces Groundbreaking AI Advancements

Introduces Multi-Agent Architecture, Billtrust Autopilot, its Agentic AI Assistant, AI-powered Credit and Collections

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, today announced a series of revolutionary AI advancements at its annual Billtrust Insight 2025 conference, held May 13-15, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. These innovations, including a new multi-agent platform architecture and Billtrust Autopilot, its advanced agentic AI assistant, are set to transform the landscape of B2B accounts receivable (AR) automation, driving unprecedented efficiency, accuracy and insights for businesses worldwide.

Billtrust's distinct AI differentiators are:



Network Data Advantage: Billtrust's AI solutions derive their intelligence from the industry's largest network of buyer-supplier relationships, creating a virtuous cycle of continuous learning and improvement that cannot be replicated by point solutions.

Multi-Agent Architecture: Billtrust's multi-agent AI ecosystem uses specialized agents that collaborate across financial operations, providing coordinated intelligence and actions rather than disconnected insights. Financial Domain Expertise: Billtrust has 24+ years of AR experience developing purpose-built software for finance professionals, with deep domain expertise embedded in every interaction, recommendation, and autonomous workflow.

Multi-Agent Architecture Supported by Unparalleled Data Access and AR Experience

With finance professionals seeking holistic visibility into their AR processes to maximize cash flow and reduce manual efforts, Billtrust introduced the next evolution of its platform, with hundreds of specialized AI agents that work together on users' financial tasks. Instead of one AI agent performing every function, different agents handle specific tasks. These agents communicate and collaborate, making the processes more efficient and effective, especially for complex AR processes.

This multi-agent approach ensures clients receive a coordinated, intelligent response across their entire financial ecosystem. By delivering personalized recommendations and smart automation, it accelerates cash flow, reduces manual effort, and drives measurable business impact.

The Billtrust platform is also redesigned to better leverage Billtrust's unparalleled resource of supplier and buyer data, pulled from nearly 25 years of anonymized transactions across all areas of AR. This allows Billtrust to understand who businesses transact with and how they transact, offering clients intelligent insights and autonomous capabilities derived from the industry's largest financial data network and coupled with deep domain expertise.

"We are excited to unveil our latest AI advancements at Billtrust Insight 2025 and show our clients the future of accounts receivable," said Sunil Rajasekar, Billtrust CEO. "While agentic AI is an accelerant to our industry-leading AR software, it is crucial to recognize that AI is just a tool. Using it in core workflows like order-to-cash without the necessary expertise can be dangerous. There is no substitute for the insights and experience that Billtrust offers to get the most powerful outcomes."

"By leveraging agentic AI capabilities within accounts receivable software, customers gain a significant strategic advantage in navigating the complexities and financial pressures of the evolving global economic landscape," said Kevin Permenter, Senior Research Director, Enterprise Applications at IDC, a global market intelligence firm. "Billtrust has dedicated substantial resources to developing a powerful AI and analytics plan aimed at enabling its clients to fully leverage the vast capabilities of AI, ultimately driving favorable business results."

Autopilot Enables Enhanced Autonomous Capabilities

Billtrust Insight attendees witnessed the unveiling of Billtrust Autopilot, its agentic AI assistant, reflecting the platform's enhanced autonomous capabilities and intelligent insights, while empowering financial teams to optimize cash flow, mitigate risk, and uncover strategic opportunities with ease.

Billtrust Autopilot pulls data from multiple sources to provide a unified view of AR performance. This level of integration ensures that AR teams have access to accurate and up-to-date information at all times. Whether it's setting up custom workflows, defining KPIs, prioritizing or creating collections emails, or configuring alerts, Billtrust Autopilot can be adapted to fit the unique requirements of any organization to become an extension to their team. This flexibility ensures that businesses can better focus on strategy while maximizing the value of their AI investment and achieving their financial goals.

"Unlike generic AI tools that provide interesting but disconnected insights, Billtrust Autopilot is purpose-built for financial professionals," said Rajasekar. "Every capability is designed to address the full spectrum of AR challenges and opportunities."

AI-powered Collections and Credit Announced

Billtrust Insight attendees were also introduced to new agentic email capabilities within its Collections platform to streamline collections inboxes, saving time and allowing users to focus on more strategic tasks. Designed to accelerate case creation and dispute resolution, AI agents autonomously organize messages into themes including payment promises, disputes, and other common types then leverage Billtrust Autopilot to draft personalized responses.

In addition, future 2025 enhancements were announced, including Collections Optimized Procedures, coming in Q3 and Dynamic AI Credit Lines in Q4. With Optimized Procedures, AI agents will identify how and when to execute procedures to maximize on-time payments, taking the guesswork out of collections management by leveraging buyer behavior to recommend what to say, when to say it, and through which channel. With Dynamic Credit Lines, agents will offer recommendations to reduce risk and boost revenue growth with ongoing payment history analysis optimizing credit limits across all accounts.

Billtrust Insight 2025 offers a broad array of educational sessions, user groups, workshops, and customer breakouts covering best order-to-cash and B2B payments practices, industry benchmarking, and new products and initiatives.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to get paid faster while controlling costs, accelerating cash flow and maximizing customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands move finance forward with AI-powered solutions to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

