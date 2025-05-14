Kettle & Fire Opens Kettleworks: State-Of-The-Art Manufacturing Facility To Accelerate Growth With Company-Owned Operations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Consumers are increasingly seeking products that complement a healthier lifestyle, leading to growth in grocery categories, including bone broth, which support overall well-being. The U.S. bone broth market was estimated at over $300 million in 2024. At its current growth rate, the market size could double in the next few years. Since its inception, Kettle & Fire has created bone broths, broths, and soups that heal rather than harm and maximize nutrient density and flavor while positively impacting the food system. With the opening of KettleWorks, Kettle & Fire will be able to maintain its high standards of quality, transparency and taste through a meticulous production process while tracking toward becoming the #1 brand in the total broth category.

"In the decade since we first introduced Kettle & Fire, we've seen exciting changes in the bone broth and broth category," said Justin Mares, co-founder of Kettle & Fire. "More than ever, consumers are taking their health into their own hands and looking for options they can trust to be part of that journey. Because health is in our bones, Kettle & Fire has been a trusted partner for health and wellness seekers since day one. Now, by owning and operating our production facility, we can continue to position the brand for strong growth while delivering products to nourish our consumers."

Kettle & Fire has set the bar high for bone broths, promising to source high-quality, nourishing ingredients and treating them with care to create the best products to support the health of people and the food system. At KettleWorks, Kettle & Fire products will be made by following a meticulous process that includes slow simmering only the best bones and nothing artificial to deliver the most nutrient-dense products. From sourcing only the highest quality ingredients, to performing rigorous quality checks before, during, and after the slow simmering process, production at KettleWorks maintains Kettle & Fire's high standards and certifications to deliver nutrient-dense, flavorful products.

"Opening KettleWorks marks a significant milestone in our company's history," said Brian Hack, CEO of Kettle & Fire. "Self-manufacturing is one of the most important steps an emerging brand can take to ensure consistent service for its customers and improve its ability to partner with retailers, distributors, and other partners. By opening KettleWorks, we unlock significant capabilities which will enable us to deliver higher service levels and quality."

Kettle & Fire partnered with High Real Estate Group to bring KettleWorks to Lancaster's Greenfield development. KettleWorks is a new build, purposefully designed to meet Kettle & Fire's high standards and help accelerate growth and innovation in the larger broth category. Central Pennsylvania was chosen for the new 167,000-square-foot facility because of its thriving manufacturing environment, the highly qualified labor pool, and logistics and supply chain efficiencies.

Kettle & Fire has always been committed to using high-quality ingredients and providing sustainably-and ethically-sourced food that nourishes consumers. Today, Kettle & Fire products can be found in more than 22,000 stores nationwide, with millions of consumers choosing the benefits of the company's broths and soups. Learn more about the Kettle & Fire story and products at .

About Kettle & Fire

Founded in 2014, Kettle & Fire is the leading shelf-stable bone broth brand on a mission to make foods that nourish our bodies and the planet. All of our products are made with 100% grass-fed and grass-finished, free-range or pasture-raised bones that are slow-simmered for 14+ hours to create nutrient-rich broths that are excellent sources of collagen, protein, and other key vitamins and nutrients. Available in over 22,000 stores nationwide and online, Kettle & Fire offers a variety of bone broths, cooking broths, and soups. Learn more at and engage with the company on Instagram .

1 SPINS P13 2024 52W MULO+NATURAL Bone Broth Attribute Products

2 SPINS Retail Scans Data a/o 12/29/2024 + Nielson NIQ Retail scans data a/o 12/28/2024 + Brand Online sales on DTC and Amazon

MEDIA CONTACT

Robin Zimmerman

SchroderHaus

210-787-9776

[email protected]

SOURCE Kettle & Fire