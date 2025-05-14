Gretchen Rubin Joins Lattiverse 2025 To Explore The Power Of People In A Changing World Of Work

Hosted by Lattice, the all-in-one people platform, this year's conference invites HR leaders to lead boldly at the intersection of AI, performance, and purpose.

With AI transforming the workplace, this year's Lattiverse is a rallying cry for HR professionals to lead with intelligence, empathy, and impact.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading people platform for HR, talent, and AI, today announced the return of its flagship event, Lattiverse 2025, taking place in San Francisco on June 3, 2025, and in London on June 10, 2025. Calling on HR innovators to build a people-powered future with Lattice, this year's event will spotlight the most urgent challenges and transformative opportunities facing HR leaders today. From AI-driven innovation to workforce well-being, from strategic agility to rebuilding trust, Lattiverse 2025 will explore how HR can shape the future of business-and the world of work.

As the AI economy accelerates, HR is no longer operating on the sidelines-it's at the center of business transformation. Lattiverse 2025 is a call to action for HR professionals to lead with urgency, embed AI into the employee experience, and redefine how work gets done.

Lattiverse 2025 will feature inspiring keynotes from visionary leaders, including Gretchen Rubin, renowned author and podcast host, who brings a powerful perspective on human behavior, connection, and well-being. Attendees will also engage with rich breakout content focused on topics like AI strategy, DEIB, workforce transformation, leadership development, and the evolving role of HR in today's economy. Through these sessions, participants will hear real stories and walk away with actionable insights from the HR leaders already building the people-powered future.

Featured speakers include:



Melanie Steinbach , Chief People Officer, MasterClass

Regina Ross , EVP, Chief People & Operations Officer, Opportunity Finance Network

Erica Coffey , Director of DEIB, Khan Academy

Allie Shulman , Director of People, Engagement, and DEI, Change

Natalie Breece , Chief People & Diversity Officer, ThredUP

Deborah Hanus , CEO/Founder, Sparrow Morgan Williams , CEO, Peak HR

With over 250% growth in HRIS customers , Lattice is helping organizations move from reactivity to real impact. At Lattiverse, attendees will get an exclusive look at Lattice's latest product innovations in AI, performance, and HRIS-and hear how companies are using these tools to unlock agility, motivation, and trust at scale.

This year's sessions will focus on the most dynamic and high-impact topics shaping the HR landscape. From how to roll out goals that actually stick, to managing change with empathy, to addressing disengagement and turning AI skepticism into success, the content is designed to meet the moment. Attendees will also explore what's next for DEIB, how to prepare tomorrow's leaders, and how to future-proof HR careers in the age of autonomy and intelligence.

Exploring Human Potential in the Age of AI: Keynote by Gretchen Rubin

Lattice is thrilled to welcome Gretchen Rubin-renowned author of The Happiness Project and host of the Happier podcast-as the keynote speaker at Lattiverse 2025. As one of today's most influential and thought-provoking voices on happiness and human nature, Rubin brings a unique perspective on how to foster well-being, purpose, and connection in an era increasingly defined by technology. Her insights on habit formation, emotional intelligence, and personal growth will offer HR leaders a powerful lens on how to lead people-first transformation in the age of AI.

Why Lattiverse Matters Now More Than Ever

"Lattiverse 2025 is more than a conference-it's a movement," said Sarah Franklin, CEO of Lattice. "We're bringing together the brightest minds in HR to challenge the status quo and embrace the people-powered future. In an era shaped by AI, it's never been more important to lead with intention, intelligence, and heart."

Bringing the People-Powered Future to a Global Stage

In addition to the San Francisco event on June 3, Lattiverse will also expand globally with a dedicated experience in London on June 10, offering UK and EMEA-based HR leaders the same bold ideas, world-class speakers, and practical tools to lead in the AI economy.

Registration is now open . Join us in San Francisco or London to learn, connect, have fun, and give back-and help shape the future of work.

About Lattice

Lattice is the best all-in-one people platform, giving HR teams everything they need for HR, Talent, and AI-together in one place. The platform seamlessly integrates a modern HRIS with performance management, engagement insights, AI-driven analytics, payroll, and career development tools, giving HR teams everything they need to build high-performing teams and make data-driven decisions that drive business results.

Unlike outdated, disconnected systems, Lattice removes tradeoffs between best-in-class people programs and operational efficiency. Because HR teams shouldn't have to choose between strategic impact and a system that just works.

With offices in North America and the UK, Lattice serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including Gusto, Brilliant Earth, Intercom, Webflow, Calm, NPR, Tide, and more. The company has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years and is rated as a Great Place to Work by 99 percent of its employees.

For more information, visit .

