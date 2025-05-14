J.P. Morgan Asset Management Focuses On Generational Opportunities In Real Estate, Appointing Chad Tredway As Global Head

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mr. Tredway has a proven track record of managing real estate assets for retail and institutional clients and previously held senior roles in J.P. Morgan's real estate banking and commercial lending teams, before leaving to found Trio Investment Group, a boutique real estate investment management firm. J.P. Morgan Asset Management brought Mr. Tredway back to J.P. Morgan in 2024, acquiring Trio Investment Group in the process.

With property prices currently at relatively low levels, the real estate market presents a compelling entry point for investors. Unlike stocks and bonds, which have already experienced significant gains, real estate prices remain at or near cyclical lows, offering a unique opportunity for value appreciation. As the market dynamics shift, J.P. Morgan Asset Management is poised to guide clients through these changes, leveraging its expertise and global resources to identify and seize opportunities in this promising sector.

"We believe this is a great time to help our clients understand the generational opportunity in real estate today," said Jed Laskowitz, Global Head of Private Markets and Customized Solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Our real estate franchise represents one of the best ways to harness our firm's global scale, resources and perspectives to deliver superior investment outcomes and enhanced value to our clients."

Mr. Tredway will continue to report to Mr. Laskowitz, Global Head of Private Markets and Customized Solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. David Chen, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Real Estate APAC, and Michael Ramm, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Real Estate Europe, will continue in their roles, now reporting to Chad, who will continue to oversee the Real Estate Americas business.

"I am thrilled to be expanding my role within the real estate organization," said Mr. Tredway. "Our unified approach will enhance our ability to deliver exceptional insights and value globally. Real estate is expected to be a key growth driver in the next phase of the cycle and our global real estate platform will continue to provide clients with innovative solutions to meet their evolving investment needs."

Biography

Chad Tredway, Managing Director, most recently served as Head of Real Estate Americas, leading a team that manages real estate assets across a range of equity and debt strategies while growing the wealth channel and opportunistic offerings. Previously, he founded and led Trio Investment Group, a boutique real estate investment management firm specializing in institutional net lease strategy, now part of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Prior to that, he was Managing Director and Head of J.P. Morgan's Real Estate Banking business and held senior roles within Commercial Term Lending at J.P. Morgan.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is a global leader in alternatives, with over 60 years of experience managing alternative investments, including real estate, private equity, private credit, liquid alternative products, infrastructure, transport, hedge funds, and forestry. J.P. Morgan oversees more than $400 billion in alternative assets. As of 12/31/2024, J.P. Morgan Asset Management manages over $79 billion in real estate assets globally.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $3.7 trillion (as of 3/31/2025), is a global leader in investment management.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.4 trillion in assets and $351 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2025.

