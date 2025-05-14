Wavestone Earns All-Star Distinction In IAOP's 2025 Global Outsourcing 100

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavestone has once again secured placement on the International Association of Outsourcing Professional's (IAOP) 2025 list of the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors .

The Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's top organizations in the outsourcing arena and is an essential reference for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with leading providers.

Now more than ever, in a world shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, evolving trade policies, and shifting supply chain dynamics, companies need a trusted advisor. Making informed decisions around location strategy, tariffs, and global service delivery requires experience, agility, and foresight.

"The volatility of nearly every industry means enterprises must be ready to pivot at a moment's notice," said Marvin Newell, Partner in Wavestone's Sourcing and Services Optimization Practice. "With that in mind, Wavestone is a best-in-class advisor to organizations across industries, driving efforts to improve cost-effectiveness, transform operational efficiency, and spur innovation through transformed service delivery models that unlock value both near- and long-term."

Wavestone received an "All Star" ranking for its outsourcing advisory services, highlighting the firm's achievements in four key areas:

– The company drives savings, competitive SLAs, and transformational changes, but clients shared they most appreciate their tailor-made approach– With multiple honors and certifications held by Wavestone's experts, they rose above leading standards– Wavestone stays above market trends to create innovation that results in true business value creation– Wavestone's CSR activities have been ranked in the top 1% of the top performing companies for more than 12 years

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting leader, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on about 6,000 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

