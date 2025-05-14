Alteryx Unveils Bold New Vision For The Future Of AI And Analytics

Under new leadership, Alteryx's enterprise-grade analytics platform will serve as an AI Data Clearinghouse for clean, well-governed data to power AI applications and agents

IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc ., a leading AI and data analytics company, unveiled its vision for the future of AI-powered analytics, aimed at solving one of the biggest barriers to enterprise AI success: the lack of accurate, governed data. Under the company's new leadership and vision, Alteryx will lean into its nearly 30 years of experience as an award-winning leader in data prep and analytics. The company is rolling out its updated organizational direction as the enterprise platform for data-driven AI workflows and agents, including an AI Data Clearinghouse for ensuring transparency and visibility around data usage in AI. Powered by the Alteryx One platform , auditable and governed workflows ensure trusted, AI-ready data is fed into AI applications.

According to Gartner , organizations are delaying AI projects due to data quality concerns, and through 2026, organizations will abandon 60% of AI projects unsupported by AI-ready data. These challenges underscore the need for a rigorous approach to managing AI data, ensuring its integrity and trustworthiness. As organizations continue to invest in generative AI and advanced machine learning, the success of these investments increasingly relies on having access to high-quality AI-ready data.

"Enterprises are facing a perfect storm of siloed data sources and increasing pressure to capitalize on the demand for AI," said Andy MacMillan, Chief Executive Officer at Alteryx. "For decades, companies have built extensive data assets to use in enterprise applications. Today, that data is the fuel that will power AI tools. Yet, that can't happen without clean and accurate data. That is why Alteryx is doubling down on transforming Alteryx One into the AI Data Clearinghouse for enterprises. We are enabling organizations to have the resources to get their data ready for AI use and can bring their data and AI together in a transparent and governable way."

Central to the AI Data Clearinghouse approach is workflow governance. Every data process, whether anonymizing personally identifiable information, ensuring GDPR compliance, or removing proprietary IP, is auditable and requires approval from the legal and compliance teams. Alteryx supports the business users who best understand the data and prepare it for AI, while helping to ensure proper governance before it enters the AI system. This gives the reassurance that the organization can generate trusted outputs to fuel enterprise-wide AI initiatives.

"Our research shows that governance is one of the biggest challenges enterprises face when trying to deploy AI applications," said David Menninger, Executive Director Technology Research at ISG Software Research. "Rated an exemplary vendor in our Data Integration Buyers Guide, this new direction builds on Alteryx's years of experience helping organizations clean and prepare trusted data for AI and analyses."

As AI continues to become more central to business strategy, Alteryx's AI Data Clearinghouse approach empowers organizations across HR, finance, sales and marketing, operations, and supply chain functions to:



Access and connect structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data across data silos including files, databases, enterprise applications or data platforms.



Cleanse, enrich, and transform data through a low-code, self-service interface.



Apply governance and security controls that meet enterprise standards across legal, compliance, and security departments.



Bring large language models (LLMs) and other agentic AI capabilities to data-powered workflows, designed and controlled by business users and analysts.

Deliver auditable, approved workflows for safe and scalable AI use.

Alteryx recently expanded its executive leadership team to spearhead its next phase of growth. Andy MacMillan joined the company as Chief Executive Officer in December 2024, bringing over two decades of experience in enterprise software leadership, including roles at UserTesting, Act-On Software, Salesforce, Oracle, and Stellent. Additional executive leadership hires include Nali Giliana as Chief Strategy Officer, Jon Pexton as Chief Financial Officer, Steven Birdsall as Chief Revenue Officer, and Ben Canning as Chief Product Officer.

Under new leadership and direction, Alteryx is committed to helping businesses become AI-ready by enabling their data to be accurate, well-governed, and seamlessly integrated across platforms. As organizations face new challenges of managing growing volumes of data, the new Alteryx One platform acts as an AI Data Clearinghouse, centralizing, orchestrating, and preparing data to be clean, trusted, and ready for AI applications at scale.

ABOUT ALTERYX

Alteryx is a leading AI and data analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with AI-ready data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

