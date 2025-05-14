Alteryx Recognizes Customers Driving Impact With AI And Analytics

Honorees of the Alteryx Inspire Customer Excellence Awards demonstrate innovation, leadership and measurable results

IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. , a leading AI and data analytics company, today announced the recipients of its 2025 Customer Excellence Awards at Inspire, the company's annual user conference. These awards recognize customers who are driving innovation and business transformation through data.

The honorees represent organizations and individuals who are accelerating enterprise AI adoption and solving business challenges in partnership with Alteryx. By turning data into actionable insights, these customers are powering efficiency and growth.

Global Customer Excellence Award Category Winners

Business Impact



FWD Insurance: For streamlining finance operations and actuarial reporting that helps to enhance control, accelerate processes, and meet rapidly evolving regulatory requirements to support strategic growth.

The Hershey Company: As a snacking powerhouse at the forefront of industry standards, The Hershey Company has transformed its complex, manual digital content delivery process into an automated solution that not only improved efficiency and reduced risk but also enabled the company to stay ahead of the curve in digital commerce growth.

Ingenuity



Alvarez & Marsal Tax, LLC : For integrating secure LLMs into Alteryx via an API and building a custom framework for extracting structured data from unstructured source data, enabling faster system migrations and classification of operational data points, all while maintaining security, accuracy, and efficiency.

Siemens Energy: For implementing LLM functionalities at scale into the Alteryx ecosystem to automate business processes and to revolutionize the way of problem solving. Thus, enabling all citizen developers to easily benefit from state-of-the-art AI capabilities while ensuring governance, performance optimization, scalability, and utmost business impact across the entire organization.

Changemaker



Telenet Group: For leveraging Alteryx as a key component of their cloud architecture, with low-code flexibility for non-technical users, enabling sales growth, while also providing reduced data processing time, improved collaboration and better cost transparency.

Crowe LLP: For saving valuable time by automating tasks, improving data accuracy and establishing enterprise-wide standards that drive ROI and increase employee satisfaction.

Alteryx For Good

Prefeitura Municipal de Salvador: For using AI, machine learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to automate recommendations, improve efficiency, reduce revenue loss, standardize decisions and speed up appeals processing in the management of the public health system for a city in Brazil.

"These awards celebrate the vision and ingenuity of our customers, who are leading the charge in AI and analytics across industries," said Steven Birdsall, Chief Revenue Officer at Alteryx. "Innovation has never been more critical, and we are proud to honor the exceptional achievements of our customers who are pushing the boundaries of how businesses leverage data to drive measurable impact."

The award-winning use cases highlight the impact of Alteryx's solutions in areas ranging from optimized tax analytics to smarter energy management, from municipal governance to retail business growth. These success stories are driving home a clear message: in today's data-first world, smart, actionable insights powered by AI are creating competitive advantages and fueling progress across industries.

For more details on the 2025 Alteryx Customer Award winners, their inspiring use cases, and insight into Alteryx's powerful ecosystem, visit the Alteryx Customer Center .

ABOUT ALTERYX

Alteryx is a leading AI and data analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with AI-ready data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

