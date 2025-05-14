Longleaf Recovery & Wellness Expands Mental Health Services Across Alabama

New Locations in Huntsville and Baldwin County Offer Rare Access to Intensive Outpatient Care

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Longleaf Recovery & Wellness is proud to announce the expansion of its Mental Health Wellness Program to Huntsville and Baldwin County, bringing much-needed access to clinically intensive outpatient care for mental health-a level of treatment rarely available outside hospital settings in Alabama.

With a growing demand for accessible, structured behavioral health support, Longleaf's expansion offers individuals in both North and South Alabama a path to healing through evidence-based, person-centered programs. Services include care for anxiety, depression, trauma, mood disorders, and other mental health challenges.

"Far too many Alabamians go without adequate mental health care simply because the right level of support isn't available," said Colin Harris, CEO of Longleaf Recovery & Wellness. "Our programs meet people where they are-offering real clinical care without forcing them to leave their communities or pause their lives."

The programs feature Intensive Outpatient (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization (PHP) levels of care, offering a step between weekly therapy and inpatient treatment. Clients receive comprehensive support through individual therapy, group counseling, psychiatric services, medication management, and personalized wellness planning.

Each Longleaf location is staffed by a multidisciplinary team of licensed professionals who share deep expertise and a commitment to compassionate, trauma-informed care. The goal is to help clients build lasting emotional and psychological wellness while maintaining connection to their daily responsibilities.

With flexible scheduling and welcoming environments, Longleaf's new Huntsville and Baldwin County locations represent a major step forward for accessible mental health treatment in Alabama.

Longleaf is now accepting new clients at both locations. To learn more or schedule a confidential assessment, visit or call 205-813-7403.

About Longleaf Recovery & Wellness

Longleaf Recovery & Wellness is a leading provider of behavioral health and substance use treatment services in Alabama. With multiple locations across the state, Longleaf delivers individualized, evidence-based care rooted in respect, integrity, and clinical excellence.

Media Contact:

Sophia Clarke – Director of Marketing

Longleaf Recovery & Wellness

[email protected]

859-619-3561

SOURCE Longleaf Recovery & Wellness

