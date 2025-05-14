Coterie Insurance Announces Appleton, Wisconsin As New HQ Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) APPLETON, Wis., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coterie Insurance (Coterie) , a tech-enabled, data-powered managing general agent (MGA), is pleased to announce the opening of a new headquarters (HQ) location in Appleton, Wisconsin.

“As we continue to transform our business by boosting efficiency to amplify growth, our new headquarters location positions Coterie in the heart of the Midwest and central to our clients across the U.S., while being part of a business-friendly environment here in Wisconsin,” said David McFarland, CEO of Coterie .

Formally relocating the company's headquarters to Appleton provides a reduction in operational costs and improved efficiencies. Additionally, Coterie will realize an immediate improvement in accessibility to top talent and modern amenities, while also supporting the company's planned growth and expansion.

Located in Wisconsin's Fox River Valley, Appleton is the third largest metropolitan area in Wisconsin and was recently named one of America's most livable small to mid-size cities in 2025 by Livability.com . Coterie's new HQ is located in Appleton's walkable RiverHeath neighborhood. Coterie has also recently become a proud bronze level sponsor of the Independent Insurance Agents of Wisconsin (IIAW).

Coterie partners with the industry's top insurance companies to provide commercial property and casualty (P&C) coverages for small business (SMB) owners . By using technology to make SMB insurance effortless, Coterie's distribution network of independent agents and brokers turns untapped opportunities into realized revenue through a transparent, accurate quote-to-bind process that can be completed in less than a minute.

Coterie Insurance (Coterie) is a tech-enabled, data-powered managing general agent (MGA) providing commercial property and casualty (P&C) coverages for small business (SMB) owners. Coterie's technology enables a transparent, accurate, and rapid quote-to-bind process that results in opportunities for agents and the right coverage for small businesses, on-demand. For more information about Coterie, its products, or becoming an appointed agent, please visit .

