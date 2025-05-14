Innovative Computing Systems Exhibits At Association Of Legal Administrators 2025 Conference & Expo In Nashville

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Computing Systems , a trusted provider of legal technology and managed IT services, reaffirms its commitment to supporting the legal community by attending and exhibiting at the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) 2025 Annual Conference & Expo, taking place May 18–21 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Attendees can connect with Innovative Computing Systems at booth 802 throughout the conference to learn about their new extremely comprehensive managed solution as well as other services solutions in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, document management, and more. This year, the team will feature Legal Technology Trivia and an interactive“Get Your AI Selfie!” experience at the booth.

On Monday, May 19, attendees are invited to jumpstart their day with a Morning Energizer session led by Outlaw Training Club of Nashville and the Innovative team. The low-impact, high-energy workout will be held from 6:15–6:45 a.m. in Room 206-B.

Later that morning, join Chief Operating Officer Eric Hoffmaster for a Business Matters! presentation titled “Beyond the Hype: Real AI Solutions for Law Firms” from 10:30–11:00 a.m. in Hub 2. This session will cut through AI buzzwords and focus on actionable insights legal professionals can use to enhance productivity and operational efficiency.

“The ALA Annual Conference remains an essential gathering for legal administrators, and we're excited to be back to engage with industry leaders, showcase our evolving offerings, and continue driving conversations on practical technology solutions,” said Michael Kemps, CEO of Innovative Computing Systems.

The ALA Annual Conference & Expo provides a platform for legal management professionals to participate in interactive discussions, learn about the latest technologies, and connect with key solution providers in the industry.



About Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computing Systems, Inc. has focused on the unique technology needs of law firms since 1989. Today, its expertise is trusted by legal departments, municipalities, and professional services firms. With a best-of-breed approach, Innovative selects premier technology partners and fosters long-term relationships to deliver dependable solutions that enhance productivity and support strategic IT goals. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

