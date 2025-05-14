MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) . Psychedelic Science 2025 invites attendees to“Bring the Fun” with free and ticketed events-from rooftop yoga to immersive art raves, queer soirées, live podcasts, and late-night concerts

. Additional music highlights include Tycho, Blind Melon, Drive-By Truckers, and LSZEE at iconic Denver Venues

. Other notable events include Sasha Shulgin's 100th Birthday Celebration, A NEW Trip with Shane Mauss, and the Shroomski Melt psychedelic art party and auction.



DENVER, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This June, Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025) won't just bring the world's leading researchers, therapists, and policymakers to Denver-it's also bringing the fun! PS2025 will launch with an unforgettable opening celebration: Flying Lotus & Reggie Watts Live , an immersive night of music, comedy, and art. Presented by Good Trip Studios , producers of“Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics” on Netflix (who will be conducting interviews throughout the conference for Have a Good Trip 2), the event is set to kick off a week filled with community, connection, and creativity. Visit psychedelicscience.org/fun to secure tickets to the kickoff event and other ticketed and free events throughout the week.

Running from June 16–20, 2025, PS2025 is hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and produced in partnership with Superfly, known for iconic events like Bonnaroo and Outside Lands. While the official programming will take place at the Colorado Convention Center, attendees and members of the broader community can explore a full slate of independently produced events-from rooftop yoga and drag speed friending to art shows, comedy sets, and nightly concerts.

Music, Magic, and Movement Across the Mile High City

Music lovers have plenty to celebrate with headline performances from:



Flying Lotus & Reggie Watts at Mission Ballroom (June 17)



Local ticket presale : May 15, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT Password: PSYCHEDELIC

Tycho at Ogden Theatre (June 18)

Blind Melon at Cervantes (June 19)

Drive-By Truckers at Ogden Theatre (June 20)

LSZEE with four immersive shows at Mission Ballroom (June 19–22)



Additional highlights include:



Sasha Shulgin's 100th Birthday Celebration (June 17) – A historic gathering at The Kirk celebrating the legacy of one of the most influential figures in psychedelics.

A NEW Trip with Shane Mauss (June 17) – Comedian Shane Mauss returns to Meow Wolf on June 17 to debut A NEW Trip and announce the release of his psychedelic comedy special TRIPS.

Poranguí & Savej: A Musical Journey Hosted by Tandava (June 17) – Cervantes hosts a powerful night of music and ceremony with Poranguí and Savej, blending ancestral sounds with modern beats. Comedian Dennis Walker, aka the Mycopreneur, adds a dose of humor to this immersive kickoff celebration.

Iboga Saves: Ending Addiction (June 17) – Live from Boulder Canyon Theater and remotely on Zoom, this event explores iboga's power to treat addiction and spark deep transformation. Hear from global experts and experiencers on healing, ceremony, integration, and the ethics of consciousness.

Celebrate State Psychedelic Progress: Colorado Kickoff & Multistate Happy Hour – Join fellow advocates and policy leaders at Planting Seeds on June 16 to celebrate the launch of Colorado's Natural Medicine Program, followed by a multistate meetup on June 19 uniting Colorado, Oregon, and New Mexico reformers for a State Programs Happy Hour.

Sangha at Dusk (June 17) – The Asian Psychedelic Collective invites all who identify with Asian heritage to gather at Sloan's Lake for an evening of reflection, connection, and ceremony-honoring shared roots, quiet insights, and the wisdom of water, land, and lineage.

Ecstatic Dance at PS2025 (June 15 & 21) – Bookending PS2025, Denver Ecstatic Dance invites you to move, sweat, and integrate-body first. Join for two transformational dance rituals: a pre-conference warmup on June 15 with deep bass and somatic release, and a post-conference Summer Solstice celebration on June 21 to ground your insights through high-vibe house and embodied ritual.

Psychedelic Drag Speed Friending (June 18) – Kick off PS2025 at Raices Brewing with an unforgettable evening of glam, games, and community hosted by The Nowak Society, Altered States Integration, and Jessica L'Whor.

Sunset Skyline Rooftop Yoga at the Catbird Hotel (June 18), Mat Pilates on Tap (June 17) and Plants, Yoga and Beer (June 22) at Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Friday Night Yin at The Source Chiropractic (June 20), and BUNNY YOGA! at Great Divide Barrel Bar (June 21) offer attendees a chance to stretch and unwind throughout the week.

Operation Inner Peace (June 19) – Veterans, first responders, and allies gather at Wynkoop Brewing Company to connect, reflect, and find healing through shared experience.

Queer Magic 2 (June 19) – A celebration and book launch honoring LGBTQ+ perspectives in psychedelic healing, hosted at Triangle Bar.

Shroomski Melt: The Visionary Art Superbowl Returns (June 17) – Shroomski Melt kicks off PS2025 with a psychedelic art party at Baldoria on the Water with immersive installations, live auctions, and a vibrant mix of artists, creators, and psychonauts from around the world. The Psychedelic Playhouse (June 17 at Plant Magic Cafe and June 18 at Jonas Brothers Building), and PRATI Party (June 18 at Town Hall Collaborative) bring together immersive art, dance, and homage to visionary legacies.



These events are independently organized and not part of the official PS2025 programming. For a full list of happenings, including times, venues, and ticket info, visitText> . Many are free or low-cost to ensure broad participation.

Beyond science and policy, PS2025 is a celebration of human connection. Whether you're a veteran advocate, policy activist, cultural leader, psychedelic society member, or first-time attendee, there's a place for you to dance, laugh, and connect with peers. These events remind us why we're here-to gather, grow, and find joy in the journey together.

- Gina Vensel , Director of Media & Community Partnerships, Psychedelic Science 2025

Visit to view the full conference agenda, register for workshops, and explore hotel and travel options. Whether you're coming for the science, the healing, or the community, PS2025 has something for everyone.

About Text> Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Text>Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world's leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025 , this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Text>Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit , and follow us on Text>X , Text>Instagram , Text>LinkedIn , and Text>Facebook .

ABOUT Text> MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Text>Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Text>Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Text>Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to Text>advance research , Text>change drug policy , and Text>evolve education in the field of psychedelics.

CONTACT

Text>...